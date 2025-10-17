Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Celia Imrie has once again stolen another edition of Celebrity Traitors, leaving her fellow contestants in hysterics with a truly surreal impression of a banshee.

Thursday’s episode (16 October) saw the cast divided into two teams, where they had to complete a challenge to match “banshee wails” to their respective voices.

To do this, the first group, who heard the wails in person, had to repeat the sound to the other group by singing it down a well. Although most of the wails sounded like a person singing, one was more like a person screaming in utter agony.

Taking on the task wholeheartedly, Imrie, 73, let out a noise which comedian Lucy Beaumont said that she had “never heard before”.

The moment soon had Imrie going viral again, with many viewers thanking her for creating more TV gold.

“Celia Imrie might be the funniest person to have ever existed,” said one viewer.

“Celia Imrie screeching into a well is absolutely 10/10 TV,” remarked another.

A third person said: “Celia Imrie giving us TV gold two episodes on the trot. I am absolutely obsessed with this national treasure.”

A fourth viewer, making a Lord of the Rings reference, said: “Celia Imrie doing a Gollum impression was not on my bingo card for 2025.”

Celia Imrie impersonates a ‘wailing banshees’ on Celebrity Traitors ( BBC )

This comes just a day after the Calendar Girls actor audibly broke wind during a challenge, causing fits of laughter among the other contestants.

“What just happened?” said Winkleman after the discreet noise prompted laughter in the group.

“I just farted, Claudia. It's nerves, but I always own up,” Imrie said, causing huge belly laughs from the other celebrities.

That scene also went viral, with some fans saying that it deserved a Bafta award.

Thursday’s episode culminated with TV sports presenter Clare Balding becoming the latest celebrity to be banished, while Irish actor Ruth Codd was the latest contestant to be “murdered” by the Traitors on the hit BBC show.

Codd, 29, was “murdered” at the start of the episode, following a discussion in the castle’s turret in which TV presenter Jonathan Ross told fellow Traitors, singer Cat Burns and comedian Alan Carr, she was “the only sensible choice”.

At the end of the show, the Traitors revealed in the turret that they would murder one of Welsh singer Charlotte Church, Olusoga or TV presenter Kate Garraway, with Carr remarking the murder will “rock the boat”.

The Celebrity Traitors continues on 22 October at 9pm on BBC One.