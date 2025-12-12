Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ana Navarro is opening up about why she’s been banned from her home country, Nicaragua.

The 53-year-old recalled her family’s move to the United States when she was eight during Friday’s episode of The View. During the program’s signature “Hot Topics” segment, host Joy Behar mentioned President Donald Trump’s plan to require tourists to provide details of their social media activity from the last five years before they enter the U.S.

After co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed the plan didn’t make sense, since it would “take so long to go through” five-years worth of social media posts, Navarro quipped about how the policy could affect her.

“Go through five seconds of my social media and I'd be banned from entering this country for life,” she said, before Behar jokingly asked: “I thought you were already?”

However, Navarro then revealed that it was social media posts that resulted in her being banned from Nicaragua.

open image in gallery Ana Navarro says she’s banned from her home country over her social media posts ( The View )

“No, I'm banned from entering Nicaragua, which is a dictatorship, for the same reason,” she said, before sharing her thoughts on Trump's plan. “To me, there's a critical difference. They're asking for access to five years of social media. To my shock, this is actually for countries in the visa waiver program, where people don't need a visa to come to the United States. They apply through this other application.”

However, she was “shocked” to see that Trump is seeking social media activity from people in “white countries,” like the Netherlands, Australia, and Belgium.

“Usually when he's banning people from this country, it's Black and brown people he's banning,” she said, referring to the spike in immigration arrests and raids made by ICE.

Navarro has previously posted on social media about being banned from Nicaragua, In 2021, she shared a post on Instagram to announce the death of her mother, Violetta.

“I have not been able to visit her in Nicaragua because the dictator there has denied entry to media and jailed many of his critics. My parents asked me not to go in fear for my safety,” she wrote in the caption, alongside a series of photos of her mother.

open image in gallery Ana Navarro handed out fake medals to all her co-hosts during Monday's episode of 'The View' ( ABC )

On The View, Navarro has continued to mock and criticize Trump. Earlier this week, she addressed how the global football organization Fifa honored Trump with its newly created Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw.

“I think Gianni Infantino, the head of Fifa, has figured out what practically every world leader, every other corporate leader has figured out,” she said. “If you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the three-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained and he will be happy.

“All I’m gonna say is... not to be outdone,” she joked, before surprising each co-star on The View with a gold medal on a chain.

“You get a medal, and you get a medal,” Navarro announced, invoking Oprah Winfrey’s iconic “you get a car” phrase.