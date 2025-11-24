Ana Navarro shares shocking take on MTG’s resignation on The View

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The View co-host Ana Navarro has stunned her co-hosts with her reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s shocking resignation from Congress.

The co-hosts of the ABC daytime talk show discussed Greene’s decision not to run for re-election during Monday’s episode and debated her motives for leaving office. However, while many of the TV personalities suggested the firebrand’s move could be opportunistic, Navarro opted to stay positive.

After Sunny Hostin joined her co-hosts in predicting that Greene will run for Senate, governor, or the presidency, Navarro replied: “People call me naive, but I give her the benefit of the doubt.”

Her colleagues were visibly surprised, with Hostin asking incredulously, “Marjorie Taylor Greene?!”

Navarro, 53, doubled down as the audience laughed at Hostin’s shock: “I do think that the Charlie Kirk assassination was an ‘aha’ moment for [Greene] in terms of, ‘Do I really want to be part of this horrible political climate and of the polarization and the weaponizing of government and speech and all of that stuff?’”

open image in gallery Ana Navarro is giving Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘the benefit of the doubt’ following her resignation from Congress ( ABC/The View )

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared as a guest on ‘The View’ earlier this month ( ABC News )

She was referring to Kirk, a conservative activist, being shot while speaking at Utah Valley University in September, which polarized America and launched a debate over free speech and censorship following Jimmy Kimmel’s show’s suspension over his remarks on the assassination.

The Republican commentator went on to add that Greene’s chances of running for a bigger office are slim considering her recently broken relationship with President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think she gets out of the problem of being on the other side of Trump in a Republican primary, if she runs as a Republican for Senate, and we have seen time and time again what being on the other side of Trump means for somebody in elected office,” Navarro said. Joy Behar then pointed out that Trump publicly criticized Greene for recently appearing onThe View.

Greene’s friendly appearance on the liberal-leaning show earlier this month marked a surprising change in the congresswoman’s reputation for spouting conspiracy theories and making inflammatory comments. She won over the co-hosts by seeking common ground and railing against her GOP colleagues amid the government shutdown at the time.

“Look, I’m with women, so I feel very comfortable saying this, I’m really tired of the p***ing contest in Washington, D.C. between the men. I really am,” Greene said as the audience applauded.

Hostin, who was visibly taken aback by Greene’s comments, said during the show: “I’m sitting here just stumped, you know, because you are a very different person than I thought.”

She added, “I feel like I’m sitting next to a completely different Marjorie Taylor Greene...You’ve gone so right, it’s like you’re on the left now.”

Greene’s last day in office will be January 5, 2026.