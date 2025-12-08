Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

The View takes aim at Trump’s Fifa prize by giving out fake medals

President was awarded FIFA’s newly created Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw

Inga Parkel
in New York
Monday 08 December 2025 11:48 EST
Comments
Trump is given newly-created peace prize by FIFA pal Infantino

The View hosts mocked President Donald Trump’s recent Fifa Peace Prize by handing out their own fake medals.

During Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, Ana Navarro addressed the global football association honoring Trump with its newly created Peace Prize at the 2026 World Cup draw.

I think Gianni Infantino, the head of Fifa, has figured out what practically every world leader, every other corporate leader has figured out,” she said. “If you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the three-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained and he will be happy.

“All I’m gonna say is... not to be outdone,” she joked, before surprising each co-star with a gold medal on a chain.

“You get a medal, and you get a medal,” Navarro announced, invoking Oprah Winfrey’s iconic “you get a car” phrase.

Whoopi Goldberg and her ‘The View’ co-hosts claimed that Fifa’s Peace Prize, awarded to President Trump, is ‘fake’
Whoopi Goldberg and her ‘The View’ co-hosts claimed that Fifa’s Peace Prize, awarded to President Trump, is ‘fake’ (ABC / Getty)
Ana Navarro handed out fake medals to all her co-hosts on Monday's segment of 'The View'
Ana Navarro handed out fake medals to all her co-hosts on Monday's segment of 'The View' (ABC)

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

“I do love a made-up award because it’s probably the only kind I’ll ever get,” Alyssa Farah Griffin quipped, going on to comment further on the controversy.

“Listen, President Trump right now is focused heavily on his legacy,” she suggested. “He wants to make sure that the history books can’t dismiss him as a fluke. Like, ‘Oh that was a weird thing that happened,’ and we’ve moved on.

“So that’s why you hear him talking a lot about the Nobel Peace Prize,” Griffin noted, adding that Trump is “putting his name on different things throughout the Capitol.”

“But what I keep hearing from his voters, people who count themselves as ‘American first voters,’ is it seems like he’s more distracted by what’s happening around the world and not delivering back home,” she continued. “And that is what will mark his legacy.”

