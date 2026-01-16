Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors has had its fair share of surprises this year – but the reality titan might still have its biggest shocker up its sleeve, with one theory suggesting a player has had a secret role the entire time.

We’re now into the second half of The Traitors season four, which has seen a secret Traitor for the first time ever, as well as two connections between four of the contestants.

Fans are now convinced there’s another twist yet to be disclosed, which had been teed up since the series started on New Year’s Day – not on the main show, but on companion series The Traitors: Uncloaked, which is hosted by Ed Gamble.

The theory has been gaining momentum since viewers on social media highlighted the inclusion of a second envelope in scenes that show the banished contestants discovering the identity of the Traitors.

This second envelope was tough to spot in earlier episodes, but as the series has progressed, the camera has lingered on the mysterious unopened letter, which is prompting the belief that its contents might come into play later on in the series.

“What is this second envelope that keeps appearing on Uncloaked?! Is there ANOTHER secret or twist in the series...?” on fan wrote on X/Twitter, with another posting: “Are we all just going to ignore the second envelope that’s never opened at every reveal?”

The Independent has broken down the theory as well as what the twist could actually be.

A late-stage twist in the 2025 series of The Traitors saw Francesca given the power to become Seer for one night only. This allowed her to find out the identity of one contestant – and she picked Charlotte, who was a Traitor.

Twists like this can change the face of the game in the eleventh hour, and it seems likely that producers will want to ruffle feathers to make things more difficult for the Faithfuls, not to mention the Traitors, as the series nears its end.

As it stands, Rachel and Stephen are escaping undetected as the treacherous contestants, but Jessie has her targets set on Stephen. However, in the latest episode (15 January), the pair considered murdering Jessie as well as Matt or Faraaz.

If they choose Jessie, it could point to Stephen – but if they opt for Faraaz, it will mean the Traitors have officially reneged on their “deal” with Matt, who asked the Traitors a few episodes back to murder Jessie before recruiting him as one of their backstabbing allies. Who they selected will be revealed in the next episode.

The Traitors continues on Friday (16 January) night at 8pm.