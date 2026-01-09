Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Is M Night Shyamalan, the king of the Hollywood twist, a secret co-producer on The Traitors? That may be the only explanation: just a few episodes in, the shocks and surprises have been arriving thick and fast.

For its fourth go-round, BBC One’s reality TV phenomenon has thoroughly mixed things up – upending norms with a series of changes sure to keep armchair sleuths on their toes, from the addition of a Secret Traitor to hidden connections between contestants.

Indeed, speculation has been mounting among fans about secret pre-existing relationships between various contestants. In a couple of instances, their sixth sense for subterfuge has already been proven correct.

It was revealed in the first episode that contestants Roxy and Judy were actually mother and daughter, but had decided to conceal this fact from the others.

Ross was also an old friend of Netty; viewers then claimed to have worked out, via deep dives of their social media history, that Ross was familiar with Ellie, too.

When Ross was banished from the group in Wednesday’s (7 January) episode, Ellie confirmed that they were in fact in a relationship. “I’m really sad to see him go… especially because Ross is actually my boyfriend!” she revealed.

With multiple relationships already uncovered, fans have claimed that there are more to come, identifying several potential acquaintances within the group of supposed strangers.

One theory even posits that all the contestants are somehow acquainted with another, as symbolised on the “family tree” painting in the foyer of the Traitors castle.

Here are some of the biggest theories when it comes to the contestants’ secret histories...

Maz and Amanda

open image in gallery Maz and Amanda ( BBC )

During episode four, civil servant Maz, 59, revealed that he used to be a policeman, leading some viewers to speculate that he used to work with Amanda, 57, a former police detective.

“I am a retired police officer,” Maz said in the diary room. “Pressure, you know, I’ve dealt with the majority of my life. What can they possibly throw at me that would even equate to what I faced in the police?”

Hugo and Amanda

open image in gallery Hugo and Amanda ( BBC )

Viewers clocked one exchange in which former barrister Hugo, 51, seemed to suggest he knew about Amanda undisclosed past.

“You’re the only one who’s prosecuted people,” he tells her – which could be a coincidental expression, but may point to some pre-existing acquaintance. Fans have speculated that the pair either worked with each other, or are in fact siblings.

“Maybe it was just a turn of phrase but it sounded like Hugo might’ve known Amanda was a detective (and thus worked collaboratively with CPS) despite her keeping it secret from other contestants?” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Fans have also questioned whether Hugo would have had a professional link with Harriet, who also worked as a barrister before becoming a crime writer.

Jessie and Jack

open image in gallery Jessie and Jack ( BBC )

Personal trainer Jack, 29, and hairstylist Jessie, 28, are thought to be either in a relationship or siblings, with viewers zeroing in on some unusually close exchanges between the pair.

After decisively choosing to save Jack’s life during a challenge, Jessie was seen leaping into his arms with her legs off the floor. Jack also said to Jessie: “Thank you Jessie, love you.”

“Anyone else think these 2 (Jessie and Jack) are in a relationship after this?? Coz I do!!” one fan wrote.

In another potentially telling moment, Jack said that he “couldn’t be more proud” of Jessie – a statement that only intensified speculation.

Rachel and Matthew

open image in gallery Rachel and Matthew ( BBC )

A slightly more tenuous one here, but some viewers have speculated that Rachel and Matthew, both being from Northern Ireland, are in fact dating, or have some level of acquaintance.

Amanda and Reece

open image in gallery Reece and Amanda ( BBC )

Viewers have picked up on an apparent familiarity between Amanda and Reece, with some claiming the resemblance between them suggests they are in fact mother and son.

“Amanda and Reece know each other bc they’re very familiar with each other,” one viewer wrote on X.

There are also theories that Reece could actually be Fiona’s son, after he joked: “I literally worship her like she is my mum.” Was that a little hint?

The Traitors airs on BBC One at 8pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.