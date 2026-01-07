The Traitors 2026 live: Secret Traitor set to be revealed in huge twist
Traitors Rachel and Stephen are about to meet their hidden overlord on BBC reality series
The Traitors has returned with a bang – and the surprises are set to continue as the Secret Traitor is unmasked.
Tonight’s episode of the much-loved game show will pick up off the back of last week’s cliffhanger, which saw Traitors Rachel and Stephen waiting to meet the contestant who has been hiding in plain sight as their secret overlord.
Host Claudia Winkleman announced the twist at the start of the new season, marking the first time viewers have been kept in the dark about the identity of a Traitor.
They’re about to be uncovered due to the fact Hugo – one of the main trio of Traitors – was successfully banished by the Faithfuls during the second roundtable.
Episode three also saw Rachel and Stephen tasked with selecting nine potential victims for murder in plain sight by marking the castle’s family tree poster with red ink. The duo succeeded in their challenge.
The Traitors airs tonight (7 January) at 8pm on BBC One – and you can follow along with all the live updates below.
The Traitors's persistent issue
Yet again, minority ethnic players are being booted off in the early stages of the show.
Micha Frazer-Carroll looks at why this is becoming a bleakly predictable pattern:
Even reality TV as brilliant as The Traitors can’t escape this troubling cliché
Meet this year's Traitors contestants
There are quite a lot of contestants – 18 remaining, to be exact – and some people are yet to receive much screen time. So, with the show returning this evening, what better time is there to brush up on who everyone else?
Meet the Traitors 2026 contestants, from a former detective to a crime writer
Who is the secret Traitor?
If you ask the Traitors, the secret Traitor is a woman – and there’s plenty of evidence mounting for several contestants. Names in contention include Fiona, Ellie and Roxy, but eagle-eyed viewers think they’ve worked it out.
Read more here:
Fans ‘work out’ Secret Traitor’s identity after behind-the-scenes blunder
A quick recap ahead of tonight's episode
- Hugo made a serious faux pas at the breakfast table, making everyone suspicious of him
- Harriet made a superb case at the roundtable against Hugo, leading the way for him to be banished as the season’s first Traitor
- The remaining two Traitors, Rachel and Stephen, were tasked with marking the family tree in plain sight, using red ink to indicate nine potential victims for their next murder
- Rachel and Stephen succeeded in their task, meaning they will come face to face with the Secret Traitor in tonight’s episode
