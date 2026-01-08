Traitors viewers think they’ve unearthed another surprise connection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Traitors fans have come up with a new theory regarding contestants Maz and Amanda that would support a wider theme emerging in this year’s series.

Those paying close attention will have heard civil servant Maz disclose that he used to be a policeman, a revelation that has led some to wonder whether he used to work with former detective Amanda.

“I am a retired police officer,” Maz said in the diary room during Wednesday’s (7 January) episode. “Pressure, you know, I’ve dealt with the majority of my life. What can they possibly throw at me that would even equate to what I faced in the police?”

Until that moment, Maz had been described as a civil servant. Amanda has not informed her fellow players that she is a retired detective.

Viewers will already be aware of the “family tree” painting in the foyer of the Traitors castle, which shows contestants linked together on different branches.

Fans have now started to wonder if the participants are working in pairs, after it was revealed that Judy and Roxy are mother and daughter.

Viewers think they've found a new connection between Maz and Amanda on ‘The Traitors’ ( BBC )

Internet sleuths also worked out that psychologist Ellie and sales executive and personal trainer Ross were a couple, despite acting as though they were meeting for the first time in the opening episode.

Ellie only confirmed that they were together after Ross was banished, telling the diary room: “The Traitors have done their work, because they have framed Ross. I’m really sad to see him go… especially because Ross is actually my boyfriend.”

Ross also shared a connection with nursery school teacher Netty, who became the first Faithful to be murdered during last Friday’s episode (2 January).

Elsewhere in last night’s episode, Traitors Rachel and Stephen were left stunned after discovering that Fiona has been the contestant hiding in plain sight as their secret overlord.

The episode ended with three Faithfuls at risk of being murdered – Reece, Maz and Sam – with the Traitors preparing to kill the unlucky contestant face-to-face.

Follow along with all the live updates at The Independent’s live blog here.