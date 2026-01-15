Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Watch the moment Traitors’ Harriet discovers if her shock sacrifice was worth it

  • Harriet Tyce from The Traitors was banished after a dramatic roundtable where she urged fellow players to nominate her.
  • Tyce's aim was to prove her credentials as a Faithful and her theory that Rachel Duffy was a Traitor.
  • On the aftershow Traitors Uncloaked, the former barrister discovered her hunch had been correct.
  • It was confirmed that Rachel Duffy was indeed a Traitor after the names were disclosed.
  • A delighted Harriet stated, "Forgive me - it’s just really nice to be right," believing she had ruined Rachel’s credibility.
