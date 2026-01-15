Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

The Traitors 2026 live: Rachel and Stephen successfully murder despite shield concern

The Traitors decided to murder again – but were their efforts blocked by a shield?

Harriet confronts Rachel in explosive breakfast scenes

We’re now into the second half of this year’s series of The Traitors – and the twists and turns are only getting bigger.

Tonight’s episode (15 January) will see Traitors Rachel and Stephen attempt to murder a Faithful who might very possibly have a shield, meaning they’ll be unsuccessful.

Their latest decision arrived after a dramatic say in which Harriet spectacularly confronted Rachel, not once, but twice.

Harriet first launched an explosive attack at breakfast, where she also revealed her previous job and the fact that she’s written best-selling crime books. However, just as Fiona did before her, Harriet went a little too strong and later found herself in the firing line – and ultimately banished at the round table.

The action-packed episode also saw Matthew receive a response from the Traitors after making them an unusual offer. And elsewhere, a tense challenge saw seven of the remaining 12 Faithfuls win shields, with Rachel and Stephen being left in the dark on exactly who had them.

The Traitors continues on Thursday (15 January) night at 8pm.

Follow along below for live updates…

The Traitors successfully murdered!

Despite a one in three chance, they hit bang on – and picked a Faithful with no shield. WOW are Rachel and Stephen lucky.

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 20:10

James has not been murdered

I repeat: James has not been murdered.

So it’s either Adam or a failed attempt on Jessie.

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 20:08

“I’m re-evaluating how I’m looking at everyone.”

Open your eyes, Matty – the Traitors are literally in front of you!

(BBC)
Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 20:07

Here we go!

Buckle up

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 20:03

30 minutes to go

Will tonight’s episode be better than last night’s? It’s doubtful – although we keep thinking that and it then it comes along and delivers. This series is the best since two, in my opinion.

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 19:30

Matt, Sam, who?

The latest season of The Traitors is teeming with twenty and thirtysomething men who all look pretty similar, and it’s making the backstabbing and double-crossing in the castle even more impenetrable than usual, says Katie Rosseinsky.

Matt, Sam, who? The Traitors’ ‘man-merge’ is the real problem with the latest series

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 19:00

This is a good point

Although we’re sure it’s designed to eke out a little bit of tension.

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 18:30

The latest Traitors drama exposes the show’s central flaw

Until her dramatic explosion at the breakfast table, Harriet was perhaps the best player we’ve seen on ‘The Traitors’ so far. That’s why she could never win, writes Ellie Harrison

The latest Traitors drama exposes the show’s central flaw

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 18:01

Proof Stephen is gonna go far

Loved this moment in last night’s episode after Stephen played Jack for a massive fool.

Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 17:00

Why Claudia Winkleman is at the riskiest point in her career

Claudia might have us all eating out of the palm of her knitted glove-clad hand right now, but The Independent’s Helen Coffey thinks The Traitors presenter is at the most precarious point of her professional life. Here’s why...

Why Claudia Winkleman is at the riskiest point of her career

As the beloved, fringe-fringed presenter kicks off a new series of ‘The Traitors’ and prepares for a new prime-time chat show, Helen Coffey charts her unstoppable rise and the obstacles she must now navigate to secure full national treasure status
Jacob Stolworthy15 January 2026 16:30

