The Traitors 2026 live: Rachel and Stephen successfully murder despite shield concern
The Traitors decided to murder again – but were their efforts blocked by a shield?
We’re now into the second half of this year’s series of The Traitors – and the twists and turns are only getting bigger.
Tonight’s episode (15 January) will see Traitors Rachel and Stephen attempt to murder a Faithful who might very possibly have a shield, meaning they’ll be unsuccessful.
Their latest decision arrived after a dramatic say in which Harriet spectacularly confronted Rachel, not once, but twice.
Harriet first launched an explosive attack at breakfast, where she also revealed her previous job and the fact that she’s written best-selling crime books. However, just as Fiona did before her, Harriet went a little too strong and later found herself in the firing line – and ultimately banished at the round table.
The action-packed episode also saw Matthew receive a response from the Traitors after making them an unusual offer. And elsewhere, a tense challenge saw seven of the remaining 12 Faithfuls win shields, with Rachel and Stephen being left in the dark on exactly who had them.
The Traitors continues on Thursday (15 January) night at 8pm.
Follow along below for live updates…
The Traitors successfully murdered!
Despite a one in three chance, they hit bang on – and picked a Faithful with no shield. WOW are Rachel and Stephen lucky.
James has not been murdered
I repeat: James has not been murdered.
So it’s either Adam or a failed attempt on Jessie.
“I’m re-evaluating how I’m looking at everyone.”
Open your eyes, Matty – the Traitors are literally in front of you!
30 minutes to go
Will tonight’s episode be better than last night’s? It’s doubtful – although we keep thinking that and it then it comes along and delivers. This series is the best since two, in my opinion.
Matt, Sam, who?
The latest season of The Traitors is teeming with twenty and thirtysomething men who all look pretty similar, and it’s making the backstabbing and double-crossing in the castle even more impenetrable than usual, says Katie Rosseinsky.
Matt, Sam, who? The Traitors' 'man-merge' is the real problem with the latest series
This is a good point
Although we’re sure it’s designed to eke out a little bit of tension.
The latest Traitors drama exposes the show's central flaw
Until her dramatic explosion at the breakfast table, Harriet was perhaps the best player we’ve seen on ‘The Traitors’ so far. That’s why she could never win, writes Ellie Harrison
Proof Stephen is gonna go far
Loved this moment in last night’s episode after Stephen played Jack for a massive fool.
Why Claudia Winkleman is at the riskiest point in her career
Claudia might have us all eating out of the palm of her knitted glove-clad hand right now, but The Independent’s Helen Coffey thinks The Traitors presenter is at the most precarious point of her professional life. Here’s why...
Why Claudia Winkleman is at the riskiest point in her career
