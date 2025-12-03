Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are determined to keep the twists and turns of their new movie The Housemaid a secret — even if it means scolding an interviewer on live television.

The actors appeared on NBC’s Today show Wednesday morning to promote their upcoming psychological thriller after the New York City red carpet premiere the night before.

While speaking to host Willie Geist about the book-to-movie adaptation, the duo spoke about their friendship behind the scenes and recalled spending time on set in a bedroom they called the “girls’ room,” where they crocheted and hung out on a bed with their friends in between takes.

Geist, 50, then quipped that the actors would “decompress covered in makeup, blood, and stuff like that,” which the stars agreed with before realizing that they had accidentally revealed a potential spoiler.

“Oh God, there was a lot of blood,” said Seyfried, who was celebrating her 40th birthday, before she quickly corrected herself: “Wait! Spoilers!”

open image in gallery Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney co-star in the new thriller 'The Housemaid' ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Sydney Sweeney plays a maid who works for Amanda Seyfried’s character’s wealthy family in the film ( Lionsgate )

As Geist looked shocked, Sweeney playfully joined in on calling him out: “Yeah! We can’t spoil!”

He then made a U-turn and joked that the blood was “not on you guys, though,” prompting Seyfried to sarcastically add, “There was no blood.” Sweeney teased about Seyfried’s character, “No, Nina’s perfect.”

“Right, everything’s great,” Geist responded.

The Housemaid, based on the bestselling 2022 book by Freida McFadden, follows Millie Calloway (Sweeney), a woman who takes a job as a live-in maid for Nina Winchester (Seyfried) and her wealthy family. However, the family’s perfect facade begins to unravel as dark secrets come to light.

Geist said about the movie, which has been marketed as having a diabolical twist that has already stunned audiences: “Watching the two of you in the way this thing kind of unravels. It’s like, okay, she’s in for a job, we know there’s a little bit of a troubled past, we know that... But you can’t imagine how aggressively insane things will get from there.”

The new movie, out in theaters December 19, was directed by A Simple Favor filmmaker Paul Feig. In addition to Seyfried and Sweeney, who also served as executive producers on the film,The Housemaid also starred It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar as Nina’s husband.

Sweeney said onToday that she was excited to join the movie due to her love of the story, saying: “It's delicious, it's juicy, there's so many layers to it. I was obsessed with it.”

Seyfried agreed and added, “It’s absolutely the most fun role I’ve ever been given the opportunity to play. I’ve never had the space to go so wild — without giving any spoilers.”