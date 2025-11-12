Ruby Rose brands Sydney Sweeney a ‘cretin’ after losing out on Christy Martin role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruby Rose hit out at Sydney Sweeney in an unprompted social media rant Tuesday about the latter’s role in the new boxing biopic, Christy.

Directed by David Michôd and released in theaters last Friday, the sports drama stars Sweeney, 28, as boxing legend Christy Martin, who competed in the ring from 1989 to 2012 and held the WBC female super welterweight title in 2009.

In a statement shared on Threads, Orange Is the New Black star Rose, 39, claimed she was originally attached to play Martin, whom she called “Cherry.”

“The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry,” she wrote.

“Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It’s part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time,” Rose continued.

open image in gallery Ruby Rose claimed she was originally attached to play Christy Martin ( rubyrose/Threads )

open image in gallery Rose (left) said Sweeney’s portrayal of Martin ‘ruined the film’ ( Getty )

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS [Sydney Sweeney] did it for the ‘people’. None of ‘the people’ want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You’re a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better.”

The Independent has contacted Sweeney’s representatives for comment.

Rose appears to be talking about Sweeney’s Monday statement in which she reacted to Christy’s underwhelming performance at the box office.

“Thank you to everyone who saw, felt, and believed and will believe in this story for years to come. if Christy gave even one woman the courage to take her first step toward safety, then we will have succeeded,” the star wrote on Instagram. “So yes I’m proud. why? because we don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. and christy has been the most impactful project of my life. thank you Christy. i love you [sic].”

The movie, about Martin’s historic rise to fame, opened to a mere $1.3 million at the domestic box office, making it one of the biggest box office flops in recent memory, according to Box Office Mojo.

Sweeney, who is often in the tabloid spotlight, has drawn particular attention in recent months over the controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad campaign and her subsequent refusal to comment on it.

Titled “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” the ads featuring the Euphoria star in the brand’s denim were widely criticized, with people comparing the phrase to the racist language of eugenicists due to wordplay on “jeans” and “genes.”

“I did a jean ad. I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans. All I wear are jeans. I’m literally in jeans and a T-shirt every day of my life,” Sweeney told GQ in an interview published last week.

When pressed further for her thoughts about President Donald Trump praising her, Sweeney responded that she was not monitoring the situation closely.

It was reported in August that Sweeney was a registered voter with the Republican Party.