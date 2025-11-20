Amanda Seyfried names Euphoria star and Grammy winner she wants to see in Mamma Mia 3

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amanda Seyfried shared an update on the third Mamma Mia film, as well as her ideas on two actors she thinks should join her as “cousins”.

On the status of the third film, Seyfried told Entertainment Tonight at the Governors Awards: “Maybe I’m just naive, but I’m pretty sure Mamma Mia 3 is a done deal.”

Mamma Mia! was adapted from the hit West End show in 2008, and followed Meryl Streep’s Donna as she unites three past suitors, played by Stellan Skarsgård, Pierce Brosnan, and Colin Firth, who may be the father of her daughter Sophie (Amanda Seyfried). Christine Baranski and Julie Walters also star, playing Donna’s friends and former bandmates Tanya Chesham-Leigh and Rosie Mulligan respectively.

The film went on to become a box office smash, grossing $611.4m (£467.8m).

open image in gallery Amanda Seyfried (centre) said she thinks Sabrina Carpenter (right) and Sydney Sweeney should join her in Mamma Mia 3 ( Getty Images )

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was released in 2018, and is both a sequel and a prequel to the first film, following Donna in 1979 and in the present-day, where Donna has died, after the events of the first film.

The actors from the first film all reprised their roles, with Lily James as young Donna, Josh Dylan playing a younger version of Skarsgård, Hugh Skinner as young Firth, and Jeremy Irvine as a younger Brosnan.

The sequel went on to receive even more favourable reviews and grossed $402m (£307.6m) worldwide.

On ideas for where the third film could go, Seyfried said: “I love portraying a mom, so I would love to see Sophie with her kids. Maybe she has a cousin she hasn’t seen in a while, and that could be Sabrina Carpenter.

“And then Sydney Sweeney could show up. There’s a bunch of girls that really want to be a part of it, and I’m all for it.”

“The three dads are going to come back, and we still won’t know who the dad is because it doesn’t matter. Meryl is a ghost, obviously, so she’ll be around. And Julie [Walters] and Christine [Baranski] will be back singing and looking hot, and we’re all going to be somewhere tropical. And ABBA will be playing.”

It has long been rumoured that there will be a third film in the series based on the music of Abba, with Deadline reporting in May this year that a further sequel is in development and pop star Sabrina Carpenter is being considered for a role.

open image in gallery Julie Walters (centre) alongside Amanda Seyfried and Christine Baranski in ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again' ( © 2018 Universal City Studios Productions LLLP. All Rights Reserved. )

Producer Judy Craymer confirmed nothing at the time, but did answer a question on how the “Please Please Please” singer could be included in the film.

“She’d be a goddess or some relation who would look very much like Meryl Streep,” Craymer told Deadline.

Seyfried has said previously that she would love to have Carpenter on Mamma Mia 3 with her, even playing her daughter.

“Technically she could,” Seyfried told ABC News in October this year. “Old-age makeup for me. I don’t mind. I’m an actor. I’ll do it. If Sabrina Carpenter wants to play my daughter, I’ll make it happen.”

Sweeney too has casually talked about her love for the Mamma Mia films, telling Variety in 2023: “I’ve always wanted to go to Greece. I love Mamma Mia – something like that would be really fun.”

Seyfried and Sweeney will next be seen in psychological thriller The Housemaid, based Freida McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name. Sweeney stars as Millie , a young woman with a troubled past who starts working as a live-in housemaid for a seemingly perfect, wealthy suburban family, which begins to fall apart as she slowly unravels their secrets.