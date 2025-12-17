Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The co-hosts of The View are not buying Susie Wiles’s story that her bombshell Vanity Fair interview, in which the White House chief of staff disparaged the administration appointed by her boss, Donald Trump, was taken out of context.

Throughout 11 interviews with journalist Chris Whipple, Wiles criticized Trump’s first year in office and described the president as having an “alcoholic’s personality.” She labeled Vice President JD Vance as a “conspiracy theorist,” and called Elon Musk an “avowed ketamine” user who slept in a sleeping bag.

Shortly after the two-part profile was published Tuesday, Wiles issued a statement saying that her remarks were taken out of context and that the story was a “hit piece” aiming to bring down Trump — but former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin thinks that the notoriously tough strategist shared the fiery remarks on purpose.

Griffin, 36, told her TV co-hosts on ABC’s popular talk show that she predicts Wiles is preparing to leave Trump’s administration in the rumored turnover expected in the cabinet next year.

“I think she was intentional in this,” Griffin said, speculating that Wiles “may be thinking of leaving next year.”

open image in gallery 'The View' co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she believes Susie Wiles knowingly agreed to the bombshell interview with 'Vanity Fair' ( ABC/The View )

open image in gallery White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles described Donald Trump as having an ‘alcoholic’s personality’ ( AP )

She hypothesized: “I think she wanted to put on the record some things she didn’t agree with. She criticized the tariffs. She basically explained they shouldn’t have gone the way they did. She criticized cutting USAID, which gutted American soft power, and the handling of the Epstein files.”

Griffin said the “juiciest part” of the story for her was the contrast in Wiles’ evaluations of Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The co-host noted that while Wiles critiqued many of her colleagues, she appeared to only have praise for Rubio as she spoke of his sincerity and strong principles. The apparent soft spot led Griffin to believe that Wiles will be working for Rubio when the 2028 presidential election rolls around, though Rubio has dodged questions about his potential run.

“[Wiles] basically calls the vice president an opportunist, more or less, and basically says he’s a conspiracy theorist,” Griffin said about the article. “So I’m looking at 2028, and Susie Wiles, the most important Republican political operative in America, is squarely team Rubio.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Griffin about Wiles knowingly doing the piece and added that Wiles was worried about “preserving her legacy” so “she can have a future in politics.”

However, Wiles has so far insisted the article was a "disingenuously framed hit piece.”

“Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story,” Wiles wrote on X. “I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team.”