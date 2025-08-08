Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 50th season of the hit reality show Survivor will feature the familiar face of someone who has become very well known since his time on the island.

In May, The White Lotus creator Mike White was announced as part of the cast of the CBS show’s milestone season, resulting in a divided crowd; some fans were excited to see him back on their television screens while others asked why someone so successful would want to return to the long-running competition series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Thursday, the host and executive producer of Survivor, Jeff Probst, opened up about the decision to bring White back.

“There is no hiding that he is the biggest writer, director, show creator in the world right now, and he wanted to come back and play Survivor,” Probst told the publication. “So I can understand why people had a reaction.”

But he also believes that instead of asking, “Why would you go do it?” Probst thinks people “should be asking, ‘Why are you doing it?’”

“I’m surprised people aren’t asking, ‘Why is one of the greatest writers in the history of Hollywood so interested in Survivor?’” he continued. “What is it that Mike is learning about humans and behavior and situational ethics that he applies to his craft? Because I think that’s part of why he does it — he’s out there in a real incubator of human behavior where you never know what’s going to happen, but what you do know is that if you show up to play Survivor, you can study it.

“And when you watch White Lotus, what are you watching? You’re watching human behavior all day. I think that’s part of the reason Mike is back, and if you don’t understand that, maybe you’re asking the wrong question,” the reality show host added.

Season 50 of Survivor is titled “In the Hands of the Fans,” and will feature a lineup filled with fan favorites.

The season, which does not premiere until February 2026, will showcase former contestants from as far back as Survivor’s inaugural season in 2000, as well as players from season 49, which is set to debut this fall.

Survivor follows a group of contestants divided into "tribes" based on the season's theme, who are stranded on an island and tasked with surviving by building shelters and foraging for food. Alongside these survival efforts, they compete in a series of mental and physical challenges. Each week, contestants are eliminated through a tribal vote until only one remains. The last contestant standing is crowned the Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize.

Before White’s success with his hit HBO show The White Lotus, he competed on Survivor’s 37th season, which was titled “David vs. Goliath.” The season’s premise saw the “David” tribe, made up of some of life’s underdogs, face off against a group of overachieving “Goliaths.”

During his time on the show, White became known for his sharp comedic timing, whether it was lamenting not bringing an eye mask, overindulging in red wine during a reward, or humorously cursing a tree after walking into it.

He finished the season in second place with three jury votes, while Nick Wilson secured the title of Sole Survivor with seven votes.