Fox News’ Jesse Watters reveals the A-list celebrity who cursed him out at airport

Jesse Watters has claimed that he was once cursed out by Shia LaBeouf.

The Fox News host, 47, recalled the alleged interaction with the actor during Tuesday’s episode of his show, Jesse Watters Primetime. During the segment, he spoke to playwright David Mamet, who was promoting his film Henry Johnson, which stars LaBeouf as the lead.

“Well, Shia LaBeouf told me to go F-myself at a Delta lounge at the airport a couple years ago,” Watters claimed.

“So tell him I said hi, will you do that for me?” he sarcastically added.

The political commentator previously discussed the alleged encounter with LaBeouf while guest-hosting the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle in 2019. Watters was in the Delta Sky Lounge with his children awaiting his flight when the incident occurred.

Jesse Watters claims Shia LaBeouf cursed him out in a Delta loung ( Getty Images )

“The actor Shia LaBeouf or whatever his name is, I think it was him — it looked exactly like him — I walked by and he calls me ‘trash’ right in front of my kids, you know?” he claimed at the time. “And I didn’t say anything. I didn’t lose it. But, you know, these things happen.”

Watters, a father of four, didn’t specify if all his children were in the Delta lounge at the time. He shares twin daughters, Sophie and Ellie, 13, with his ex-wife, Noelle Watters, and a four-year-old son, Jesse, and a two-year-old daughter, Georgina, with his current wife, Emma Watters.

However, the Transformers star has not publicly responded to Watters' claims or commented on the interaction.

The Independent has contacted a representative for LaBeouf for comment.

LaBeouf made headlines last month when his ex-girlfriend, actor FKA Twigs, requested to settle her lawsuit against him after alleging he was physically and emotionally abusive to her during their relationship. She filed to dismiss her case with prejudice, meaning it can't be filed again.

“Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court,” LaBeouf and FKA Twigs said in a joint statement issued by their attorneys. “While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future.”

First filed in 2020, the lawsuit alleged that LaBeouf put FKA Twigs in a constant state of fear and humiliation, including once slamming her into a car. She said he also isolated her from family and friends, demanded loyalty, and was angrily jealous of everyone, from waiters at a restaurant to her ex-fiancé, Robert Pattinson.

LaBeouf said in a statement just after the lawsuit was filed that he had been “abusive to myself and everyone around [him] for years.”

“I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt,” he said in 2020.