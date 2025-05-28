Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus creator, Mike White, will be among the 24 players returning to Survivor for the milestone 50th season.

On Wednesday, the show’s host and executive producer, Jeff Probst, announced on CBS Mornings the full cast of the reality show’s forthcoming season, filled with fan-favorites, in light of the season’s theme being “In the Hands of the Fans.” While the season does not premiere until February 2026, it will feature former contestants dating back to Survivor’s first season back in 2000 and even contestants from season 49, which does not premiere until this upcoming fall.

Survivor follows a group of contestants who are split into “tribes” on an island based on the show’s theme. In addition to their attempt to survive on the island by creating their own shelters and foraging for their food, the contestants must also compete in a series of both mental and physical challenges. Contestants are progressively eliminated by way of popular vote each week until one remains and is crowned the Sole Survivor, who wins the $1 million prize.

Prior to White’s success with his hit HBO show The White Lotus, he competed on Survivor’s 37th season, which was titled David vs. Goliath. He had finished in second place.

“Mike, after he finished playing, said, ‘I want to play again,’” Probst recalled on CBS Mornings. “When White Lotus hit, and I thought, ‘Well, he’ll never play again.’ But he kept texting and saying, ‘Look, I’m serious. If you ever do anything where you have returning players, I want to play again.’ So we’re happy to have Mike.”

This is a breaking story and is being updated