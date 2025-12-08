Strictly star thanks professional partner for helping him ‘fall in love’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Emmerdale actor Lewis Cope has credited his Strictly Come Dancing professional partner, Katya Jones, with helping him "fall in love with life again" following their unexpected elimination from the competition on Sunday.

The pair found themselves at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard before losing the dance-off. Judges ultimately opted to save West End star Amber Davies and her professional partner, Nikita Kuzmin, securing their place in the semi-finals.

The elimination came just a week after Cope and Jones had topped the leaderboard and triumphed in the series’ first Instant Dance challenge, marking a significant turnaround in their fortunes.

Speaking on BBC Two’s It Takes Two, Cope reflected on his journey: "We’re just trying to focus on the positives, really. It’s been an amazing 11 weeks and of course, it hurts and it’ll take a bit of time to get over, but I’m really proud of what we’ve done.

open image in gallery Lewis and Katya spoke about their experience on Strictly’s sister show ‘It Takes Two’ ( BBC Two )

It’s not really about dancing or anything. You (Jones) have made me fall in love with dance, but you’ve also made me fall in love with life again. So thank you."

He acknowledged that his family was "gutted" by the result but emphasised the broader positive impact of his time on the show.

"To have them four generations come together every Saturday and to open different conversations that they’ve never really had before, and show different sides to them that I’ve never seen before as well, it’s been really beautiful for me," he said.

Adding his gratitude to viewers: "I’d just like to say thank you to everyone at home because without them I wouldn’t have been here this long."

An emotional Katya Jones described Cope as "one of a kind" and expressed immense pride in their dedication.

"I wouldn’t do anything any differently. We stayed true to ourselves and each number," she stated.

open image in gallery Lewis and Katya lost to Amber and Nikita in the dance off ( Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire )

Jones also spoke of overcoming past criticisms: "A lot of my life I was told less Katya, less. But finally, I just needed the right dance partner to match that. We were in a tough position. I feel like we were expected to deliver this almost perfect show-stopping routines every single Saturday, which you did. I don’t know how, but you did because of you. It’s tough, but also I’m really, really proud. We grafted."

She concluded by telling Cope, "We were so lucky, the whole nation, we were so lucky to watch your magic because you are one of a kind and you are made for something extraordinary."

Amber Davies now joins EastEnders actress Balvinder Sopal, internet star George Clarke, and former Lioness and sports broadcaster Karen Carney as the remaining semi-finalists.

The couples will perform two new routines each during next weekend’s semi-final, which airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday. The results show will follow at 7.45pm on Sunday, featuring performances from Australian singer Kylie Minogue and boyband Five.