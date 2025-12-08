Strictly fans brand Lewis Cope’s exit a ‘travesty’ as old complaint resurfaces

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing fans have branded Lewis Cope’s exit a “travesty” as the popular BBC reality show prepares for its semi-finals.

Cope, 30, a former Emmerdale actor, was voted off the programme during Sunday night’s results show (7 December) following a dance-off with reality TV star Amber Davies and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

Throughout his spell on the show, Cope had earned rave reviews for his performances with partner Katya Jones, who described him as “one of, if not, the best male celebrity we’ve ever had on the show”.

Fans have criticised the decision to remove Cope from the show, with many calling out Davies’ extensive previous experience on stage in musical theatre productions.

Cope also got his start on stage, in Billy Elliott: The Musical, though has played down claims that he has a specialised dance background – something that Strictly viewers have increasingly bemoaned among successful contestants in recent years.

Alongside a list of Davies’ musical theatre credits, one fan wrote on X/Twitter: “This is the reason why Amber shouldn't be in the competition at all, never mind being saved over Lewis. Absolute travesty.”

Lewis Cope and Katya Jones on 'Strictly' ( CREDIT LINE:BBC/Guy Levy )

“Seeing the audience’s standing ovation for Lewis & Katya, the judges and the pros crying really just goes to show has wrong this result is,” another commented. “Lewis has cemented his place in strictly history with some of the most iconic performances ever!”

Sharing a clip of one of Cope and Jones’s performances, someone else remarked: “This is what has been sent home because of horrific voting patterns. Lewis and Katya you take the spot of the most robbed couple in the history of this show.”

Speaking to presenter Tess Daly after the judge’s decision, Cope appeared in good spirits about his exit.

“It’s been more than I could have ever wished for,” he said. “If someone would have said that I’d have done 11 weeks on the show at the beginning, I’d have been over the moon and snap their hand off.

“So, thank you to the full show, to everyone for having a space where people can be themselves, grow, learn, express themselves. It’s been incredible and a memory that I’ll have for the rest of my life, and (to Katya) I think it’s all down to you.”

The remaining four couples will perform during next weekend’s semi-final, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 6.35pm on Saturday with the results show at 7.45pm next Sunday.