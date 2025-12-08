Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eliminated Strictly star reveals true impact of the show: ‘That’s enough’

Strictly’s Lewis Cope ‘best celebrity male dancer show has ever had’ says shocked Katya Jones after show exit
  • Lewis Cope has been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after 11 weeks, expressing that his journey exceeded all expectations.
  • He conveyed his gratitude to the show for providing a platform for self-expression, growth, and learning.
  • Cope specifically thanked his dance partner, Katya, for her friendship and teaching, stating he couldn't have imagined the experience with anyone else.
  • He highlighted the show's positive impact, noting how it brought his family, across four generations, together every Saturday night.
  • Cope also mentioned inspiring young boys who previously thought dancing was inaccessible, adding: “If you can change one person’s life like that, then that’s enough.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in