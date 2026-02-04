Strictly’s Amy Dowden urges cancer awareness as she thanks those who saved her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has expressed profound gratitude to those who supported her through her breast cancer journey, marking World Cancer Day with an emotional tribute.

The Welsh dancer, 35, has openly documented her battle with the disease since her diagnosis in 2023, undergoing chemotherapy and two mastectomies, the most recent in November.

Dowden shared a poignant video on Instagram, featuring clips from her hospital treatments, the experience of losing her hair, and her triumphant return to the iconic Strictly dancefloor. In her message, she underscored the importance of collective support and resilience.

She wrote: "Supporting those living with cancer, those supporting their loved one’s affected by cancer, admiring the survivors, honouring those we have lost, and never, ever GIVING UP."

open image in gallery Amy Dowden shared a raw breast cancer treatment video to mark World Cancer Day. ( Amy Dowden )

The dancer also issued a vital public health reminder, urging vigilance: "Please check yourself and if you notice any changes with your body or how you feel please book an apt with your GP!"

She extended her heartfelt thanks, stating: "Forever grateful to the Drs, nurses, paramedics, NHS, researchers, volunteers, charities and to all those individuals who have helped and supported me!"

Reflecting on her diagnosis, Dowden admitted her life would "never be the same," but added: "I’m so grateful to those above who saved me, made me stronger and even more determined!" She celebrated her progress and her resolve to continually strive for her best self, also referencing the late cancer campaigner Nicky Newman’s inspiring call to "go grab life."

Dowden concluded her message with a note of solidarity: "Welsh love to all those affected by cancer especially those finding today tough!"

With over 727,000 Instagram followers, Dowden has committed to using her platform "for the rest of my life" to campaign for greater cancer awareness.

open image in gallery Amy Dowden has undergone two mastectomies (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

While her treatment meant she missed out on a celebrity partner for the 2023 series of Strictly, she has since returned to the BBC One show, praising it for helping her through the "darkest of times" and providing escapism for others facing similar struggles.

Dowden returned for the 2025 series, where she was paired with divisive contestant Thomas Skinner. They were the first couple eliminated with Skinner later claiming the BBC had rigged his voting figures and that he was seeking “legal advice”.