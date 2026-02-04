Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Amy Dowden shares emotional update on World Cancer Day

Strictly's Amy Dowden ‘forever grateful’ to those who saved her from breast cancer
  • Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden shared an emotional message on World Cancer Day, 4 February, expressing gratitude to those who supported her through breast cancer.
  • The Welsh professional dancer, 35, has continuously documented her cancer journey online since her diagnosis in 2023.
  • Her treatment involved chemotherapy and two mastectomies, with the most recent procedure taking place in November.
  • Dowden posted an Instagram video for World Cancer Day, featuring clips of her hospital treatment, hair loss, and her return to the Strictly dancefloor.
  • She extended her thanks to doctors, nurses, paramedics, the NHS, researchers, volunteers, charities, and all individuals who provided help and support.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in