Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has spoken out about the BBC programme’s profound impact, crediting it with helping her and others navigate "tough times", while also expressing her frustration with the persistent "gossip" surrounding the show.

The Welsh dancer, 35, who received a breast cancer diagnosis in 2023, has undergone chemotherapy and multiple mastectomies, revealing in November that she required a further mastectomy. Dowden has openly documented her cancer journey online, leveraging her platform of 727,000 Instagram followers to campaign for greater awareness.

Speaking at the TV Choice Awards, Dowden told the Press Association: "I never thought at 32 I would be facing a devastating blow of a breast cancer diagnosis and I want to use my platform in the right way, in the best way possible, and I will do for the rest of my life to hopefully raise awareness, raise money and hopefully save lives."

Dowden made a return to the BBC One dancing competition, appearing in the latest series alongside her celebrity partner, former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner. The pair were the first couple to be eliminated from the series.

open image in gallery Amy Dowden was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 ( PA Wire )

Beyond its widespread popularity, Strictly Come Dancing has frequently been associated with scandal-related headlines over the years, a situation Dowden described as making her "really sad".

"Strictly has got me through the darkest of times," Dowden stated. "I’ve been there on the oncology unit when I was having chemotherapy and I’ve seen what Strictly does for those going through really tough times and getting them through the winter months, battling something really serious. It’s the escapism of what they’re really going through."

She added: "I was so proud when I was going through chemo and I could see the joy it was bringing to people and thinking, gosh I’m part of that magical TV show. But also what it’s done for young boys and dancing in the UK and careers it has opened and it’s changed the world."

The 23rd series concluded in December, with former Lioness Karen Carney and professional dancer Carlos Gu clinching the title in an emotional final.

Dowden expressed her disappointment with the focus on negativity: "It makes me really sad that people can’t focus on the wonderful show that it is and want to focus on the gossip around it or make up this drama when you should be focused on like the gorgeous friendship like Carlos (Gu) and Karen (Carney), which blossoms in front of our eyes on TV, and the wonderful routines. And it’s all about the celebrities learning a brand new skill and watching them transform. So for me it frustrates me but you’ve got to just stay focused into what we believe and we know."

Her dance partner, Thomas Skinner, was at the centre of controversy last year after admitting to cheating on his wife, Sinead, shortly after their wedding, in an interview with The Sun On Sunday. He also made allegations about the show, including its voting system.

open image in gallery Skinner and Dowden were the first couple eliminated in the 2025 series ( BBC )

The series also saw Welsh opera singer and 2024 Strictly contestant Wynne Evans dropped by the broadcaster following an apology for using "inappropriate language" during the launch of the Strictly Come Dancing tour, with EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick suspended shortly after for allegedly using a disabled slur on set.

Gu, who joined Dowden on the red carpet and secured his first series win in December, reflected on the victory, calling it "one of the biggest moments" of his life.

He added: "I actually dreamt so many times about how would I feel if I won but this time I felt extremely humble and calm and it made me realise it’s not about fame or about winning it’s about how much you connect with each other and being true to yourself. This is the first year that I had no expectations. Karen was just incredible and she changed so many layers of myself which I will forever be grateful for."