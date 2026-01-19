Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe just hours after winning award
‘The case didn’t make the plane and it was left in Atlanta - my socks, my pants, my toothbrush...and a Golden Globe!’
Stephen Graham has revealed the surprising mishap that saw him lose his Golden Globe award just hours after securing the prestigious accolade.
The acclaimed actor, who won Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series for his role in Adolescence earlier this month, explained that a mix-up at the airport meant his suitcase, containing the trophy, "didn’t make the plane".
Speaking on Capital Breakfast, the 52-year-old recounted how the award was accidentally left in the US for two days while he was already in Spain.
"I had to go straight from LA the day after [the Golden Globes] to Madrid as I had to be on set the next day. I had 35 minutes to catch the plane," Graham explained.
He described the frantic rush: "As I came off the plane, a woman took me down the stairs, threw me in a car, and drove me across the runway. But all I’m thinking is, ‘my case isn’t going to make it’."
The Adolescence star continued, expressing his immediate concern: "I said, ‘excuse me, there’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now’, and she was like ‘oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it’. The case didn’t make the plane and it was left in Atlanta."
When asked by presenter Jordan North about the suitcase’s contents, Graham humorously listed: "My socks, my pants, my toothbrush… and a Golden Globe."
He clarified, "I never left it, I put it in my case – it’s heavy, I wasn’t carrying that in my hand luggage." Thankfully, the award was reunited with him two days later.
Graham co-created, wrote, and starred in the Netflix hit Adolescence, which has garnered significant critical acclaim, securing wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice awards.
At the Golden Globes, his co-stars Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty also received awards for their performances, and the series itself won the prize for Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.
Known for his breakout role in the 2006 film This Is England and its subsequent TV series, Graham’s company Matriarch Productions co-produced Adolescence, as well as the successful series A Thousand Blows, which recently launched its second season on Disney+.
