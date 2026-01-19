Stephen Graham lost his Golden Globe just hours after winning award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham has revealed the surprising mishap that saw him lose his Golden Globe award just hours after securing the prestigious accolade.

The acclaimed actor, who won Best Actor in a TV Mini-Series for his role in Adolescence earlier this month, explained that a mix-up at the airport meant his suitcase, containing the trophy, "didn’t make the plane".

Speaking on Capital Breakfast, the 52-year-old recounted how the award was accidentally left in the US for two days while he was already in Spain.

"I had to go straight from LA the day after [the Golden Globes] to Madrid as I had to be on set the next day. I had 35 minutes to catch the plane," Graham explained.

open image in gallery Stephen Graham with his Golden Globe ( AFP via Getty Images )

He described the frantic rush: "As I came off the plane, a woman took me down the stairs, threw me in a car, and drove me across the runway. But all I’m thinking is, ‘my case isn’t going to make it’."

The Adolescence star continued, expressing his immediate concern: "I said, ‘excuse me, there’s no way you’re getting my suitcase on this plane if I’m in a car now’, and she was like ‘oh no, don’t worry, we’ll take care of it’. The case didn’t make the plane and it was left in Atlanta."

When asked by presenter Jordan North about the suitcase’s contents, Graham humorously listed: "My socks, my pants, my toothbrush… and a Golden Globe."

He clarified, "I never left it, I put it in my case – it’s heavy, I wasn’t carrying that in my hand luggage." Thankfully, the award was reunited with him two days later.

Graham co-created, wrote, and starred in the Netflix hit Adolescence, which has garnered significant critical acclaim, securing wins at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Critics’ Choice awards.

open image in gallery Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, Hannah Walters, Stephen Graham andAshley Walters, winners of the Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Award for ‘Adolescence’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

At the Golden Globes, his co-stars Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty also received awards for their performances, and the series itself won the prize for Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

Known for his breakout role in the 2006 film This Is England and its subsequent TV series, Graham’s company Matriarch Productions co-produced Adolescence, as well as the successful series A Thousand Blows, which recently launched its second season on Disney+.