The acclaimed series Adolescence continued its awards season run, with Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, and Erin Doherty securing gongs at the Golden Globes.

Graham was named Best Actor in a TV mini-series, Cooper Best Supporting Actor in a television series, and Doherty Best Supporting Actress at the star-studded ceremony.

The drama, which centres on a teenage boy arrested for a classmate's murder, also claimed the prize for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

This success mirrors its four-prize win at last week's Critics' Choice awards and adds to its string of Emmys.

Graham appeared to read notes off the palm of his hand as he collected his gong, saying: “I’d just like to say a massive congratulations to all the nominees in the category.

“Outstanding performances all across the board, each and every one of you, and it’s been an honour. just to share this space with you.

“This is for all of our cast and crew. Every single member of this production, you have a piece of this, because without you, this is not in my hand so from the bottom of my heart, thank you all very much, especially Christine Tremarco who played my wife, the most beautiful dance partner.

“This is half yours so I’ll cut it. You can have the top bit.”

He also thanked his producer wife Hannah Walters, adding: “I’ve said it before, but you’ve saved my life. You saved my life. And to my two beautiful children, Grace and Alfie, I love you to the moon and back forever.

“My dad, my pops, my hero, and I would just like to dedicate this particular award to my mum and all my friends and family, you all know exactly who you are, and without you, none of this is possible.”

He was momentarily distracted when he spotted rapper and actress Queen Latifah in the audience and said “Queen Latifah, wow,” and bowed, before continuing: “God bless and in the words of Bob Marley, One Love.”

Cooper gave a nod to his beloved football team Liverpool as he collected the gong.

He said: “Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through.”

He added: “What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it.

“But I’m still very much an apprentice, I’m still learning every day, I’m still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys.

“This is mad, what is going on?”

open image in gallery Owen Cooper ( PA )

He wrapped up the speech saying: “Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone.”

The closing line is a reference to the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.

Teyana Taylor was the first winner of the night, scoring the best supporting actress in a drama film for her role as a revolutionary in One Battle After Another.

Accepting her prize, she said: “To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softnes is not a liability.

“Our depth is not too much.

“Our light does not need permission to shine.

“We belong in every room we walk into, our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space. Thank you so much, everybody.”

The film’s director Paul Thomas Anderson took home the best director prize, as well as the screenplay gong.

open image in gallery Teyana Taylor ( PA )

Stellan Skarsgard won the best supporting actor Golden Globe for his performance as a film director past his prime in Sentimental Value, while Rose Byrne was named best actress in a musical/comedy for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

She thanked her husband, the actor Bobby Cannavale, who was not present, saying: “I want to thank my husband Bobby Cannavale, who couldn’t be here tonight because he’s getting a bearded dragon and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey. So thank you. Thank you, baby.”

Cannavale is actually currently starring in a play on Broadway.

Noah Wyle was named best actor in a TV drama while Jean Smart won the best actress in a TV musical/comedy prize for Hacks and Seth Rogen won best actor in a TV musical/comedy for The Studio.

The series about a fictional Hollywood studio was also named best musical or comedy series.

Good Hang with Amy Poehler won the first ever Golden Globe for best podcast while vampire drama Sinners won the prize for best cinematic and box office achievement.