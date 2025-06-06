Stephen Graham had emergency surgery on a flight after ‘very scary’ incident

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham has revealed that he had to undergo an operation to fit a catheter during a recent flight to the United States after experiencing an emergency medical problem.

The actor, who has won widespread acclaim for his Netflix show Adolescence this year, appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (5 June) where he recounted the incident, which occurred on his previous visit to the States.

Meyers asked the A Thousand Blows stars if his trip was less eventful than his previous journey which Graham called a “hell of an experience”. The 45-year-old explained that like most men he has reached a stage in his life where he needs to go to the toilet quite often.

Graham said that to solve the problem he had had an “uninvasive procedure” where a tube is fitted which does enlarge your prostate but after three or four months it should result in fewer trips to the toiler. The actor said that everything went fine until a flight to America where he naturally needed to use the bathroom.

While using the plane’s toilet, Graham said that he couldn’t urinate and thought to himself: “‘Oh, this doesn't feel right.’”

Returning to his seat he believed the best way to solve the issue was to continue drinking more water. A few hours later he returned to the bathroom and “long story short, all of a sudden I went, but it was just pure blood”.

Stephen Graham revealed the incident to Seth Meyers ( Late Night with Seth Meyers )

“It was very scary. I couldn't stop this trajectory of blood and I'm having a slight panic attack. I'm about to cry and I'm having a moment,” Graham added.

Despite being worried the actor said he was overcome with calmness after he remembered that he had taken a selfie with a doctor who he had met before they boarded the plane together, named Dr Ola.

Graham spelled out the situation to an air stewardess who asked the doctor for his assistance. "Next minute, the doctor comes around the corner, and he goes, ‘Stephen!’ and I'm like 'Doc, hello!', and I explained the situation,” the British star said.

"He had another friend with him, who was a surgeon, so I'm there, and I explain. He's like, ‘Okay’, and the surgeon, Dr Haji, says, ‘We can work this out.’"

The medics then proceeded to sterilise the lounge area between economy and first class and also brought out a catheter from an emergency medical kit.

To maintain his privacy Graham says that the aircrew held curtains around the operating area while the star “dropped me kecks” and “got on the couch”. He was told the issue had been caused by a clot that had got stuck behind his urethra.

After the operation was complete the actor joked: "I went to the toilet, and it was one of the nicest experiences with me and my penis!" He also noted after he was done "he came running out like a kid that had just learned to use the toilet".

Graham took a photo with the crew after the operation was done, where he is visibly happy. He also showed the selfie he got with the two doctors who he called “wonderful people”.

Fans have since been sending their well wishes to Graham after Late Night with Seth Meyers shared the video on Instagram with many praising the actor's storytelling abilities.

“This is one of the best stories I’ve ever heard anyone tell on a late night show. Love Stephen! Glad he’s okay!” said one person.

Another added: “What a lovely bloke and a great story! Glad he’s ok, and what a great group of people all round!”

A third said: “Stephen Graham is a national treasure. What a charming storyteller!”