Stephen Graham says ‘it’s not a competition’ as he shrugs off success of Netflix hit

Golden Globe winner Stephen Graham has asserted that securing accolades was not the driving force behind his acclaimed Netflix drama, Adolescence, telling ITV’s This Morning that achieving critical acclaim is "not why we do it".

The actor, who co-created, wrote, and starred in the Netflix hit, has seen it kick off the awards season with significant wins at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. Speaking on This Morning, the 52-year-old reflected on the show's success, emphasising that awards were never his primary objective.

Graham stated: "It’s not a game of footy. Do you know what I mean? It’s not a competition what we do. It’s subjective. It’s art. Art is subjective. It means different things to different people. It’s nice to be acknowledged by your peers. But ultimately, that’s not why we do it."

Adolescence, a four-part drama, follows the compelling story of 13-year-old Jamie Miller, portrayed by Owen Cooper, who stands accused of murdering a classmate.

open image in gallery The cast and crew of Adolescence celebrate their Golden Globe victories ( AP )

At the Golden Globes, the series saw Graham, Cooper, and Erin Doherty recognised as best actor in a TV mini-series, best supporting actor in a television series, and best supporting actress, respectively. The show itself also clinched the prize for limited series, anthology series, or television motion picture, mirroring its four wins at the Critics Choice awards earlier this month.

Graham described the experience of winning an award as "exceptionally surreal", adding: "It didn’t feel real. It was a wonderful experience."

Beyond Adolescence, Graham also discussed the second season of his hit show A Thousand Blows, which premiered on Disney+ earlier this month. He serves as an executive producer and stars as Henry "Sugar" Goodson, a bare-knuckle boxer operating in the East End of London during the 1880s.

Revealing the inspiration behind his character, Graham explained it originated from a photograph.

open image in gallery Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham in 'A Thousand Blows' ( Disney+ )

He said: "It was this beautiful image of a black man who looks so regal, majestic and full of grace. And instantly, I’m curious, because I’m a mixed race kid myself, so I never got to see men like this. You want to know how he’s been able to take that photograph, what’s happened to him in order for him to be there in that part of his life."

He noted that the powerful image prompted his wife, Hannah Walters, also an executive producer on the show, to suggest to creator Steven Knight that they build "something" around this concept. The show, which launched in 2025, is based on a true story, chronicling the lives of Jamaican immigrants within London’s bare-knuckle boxing circuit.

A Thousand Blows season two is now available to stream on Disney+.