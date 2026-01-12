Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham said his “life is complete” after a surreal interaction with Snoop Dogg at the Golden Globes.

The Liverpudlian star was named Best Actor in a Limited Series for his phenomenal performance as father Eddie Miller in Netflix’s Adolescence.

Speaking backstage after his win at Sunday (11 August) night’s ceremony, the 52-year-old said: “This one I’ve got to tell the kids and if you don’t mind I'd like to tell you all what happened.”

“I met Snoop Dogg,” he continued, “and he shook my hand and looked me right in the eyes - I couldn’t see his eyes because he had his glasses on - and he just said, ‘you mother****in’ gangsta.’ My life is complete, thank you.”

Graham and his Adolescence co-stars had plenty to celebrate at the Los Angeles event as the Netflix three-parter also won Best Television Limited Series, while Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty took home Best Supporting Male Actor and Best Supporting Female Actor, respectively.

open image in gallery ‘Adolescence’ was one of the big winners at the Golden Globes ( AFP via Getty Images )

In his winner’s speech, Graham thanked his wife, fellow actor Hannah Walters, who served as an executive producer on Adolescence and made a brief appearance playing a teacher.

Describing Walters as "one of the most best producers ever and a woman I'm very, very lucky to be married to”, Graham said: "I've said it before, but you saved my life. You saved my life.”

"And to my two beautiful children, Grace and Alfie, I love you to the moon and back forever,” he continued. “My dad, my pops, my hero, and I would just like to dedicate this particular award to my mom and all my friends and family, you all know exactly who you are. Without you, none of this is possible."

open image in gallery Graham and Cooper in ‘Adolescence’ ( Netflix )

Graham and Walters met when they were both training to be actors in the ‘90s and the This Is England star has previously credited his wife with helping him after a mental health struggle, which saw him try to take his own life in his early twenties.

Other winners at the Golden Globes included Chloé Zhao’s weepie Hamnet and Paul Thomas Anderson’s caper One Battle After Another.

Meanwhile, Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley, Marty Supreme actor Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another) and Sentimental Value actor Stellan Skarsgård established themselves as firm Oscar contenders following their triumphs in the film acting categories. See the full list of winners here.