Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stephen Graham has called out Bafta for having never awarded Cillian Murphy for his performance in Peaky Blinders.

Graham, 52, made the comments in a wider discussion about how acting is subjective and how he maintains sceptical about awards recognition.

“What we do isn’t football,” he told The Guardian. “It’s not competitive sport. There aren’t winners and losers. It’s subjective. I might think something’s a bag of shite and it gets five f***ing Baftas.”

He added: “That’s happened quite a few times, in fact.”

The This is England star went on to use Murphy as an example of when he doesn’t agree with awards bodies.

“I might get myself into trouble here but Cillian Murphy, right? Wonderful actor. He’s never won a Bafta for playing Tommy Shelby [in Peaky Blinders]!” he said.

“One of the finest performances I’ve ever seen. What the f***’s that about?”

Murphy portrayed the ruthless gangster Tommy Shelby in all six seasons of Steven Knight’s crime drama between 2013 and 2022.

open image in gallery Cillian Murphy and Paul Anderson in ‘Peaky Blinders’ ( BBC )

While his performance in the hit series is acclaimed, Murphy never won an Emmy or a Bafta award for the role, despite receiving a Bafta nod in 2023.

Acknowledging his own awards success with Netflix’s Adolescence, Graham noted: “Things like Adolescence, which make an impression on the collective consciousness, come from nowhere. The fact that we got it made is in itself a win.”

Since its release in March last year, Adolescence won a total of eight Emmys and is expected to continue its awards momentum into next year at the Bafta, SAG and Golden Globe awards.

More important than any award is how a show like Adolescence can get people talking, according to Graham.

open image in gallery Adolescencepremium ( David Fisher/Shutterstock )

“Adolescence got people talking who don’t normally talk, about things they don’t normally talk about,”he said. “Is there any finer achievement than having a direct, immediate and positive effect worldwide on human relationships? It’s like putting something on screen which is medicine. It’s actually good for you.”

“Making an impact like that was beyond our wildest hopes,” he continued. “Having a fella come up in Tesco and say: ‘I just want to thank you. I had a really good chat with my son the other night after we watched your programme.’ No disrespect but you can keep your awards and all that shiny bollocks. That’s the real accolade.”

open image in gallery Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham in Steven Knight's 'A Thousand Blows' ( Disney+ )

Graham is currently starring opposite Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty in Knight’s period thriller A Thousand Blows, which returns for a second series on Disney+ on 9 January.

Graham plays renowned bare-knuckle boxer Henry “Sugar” Goodson who is suffering from alcoholism in the second series.

Asked how he has become so good at playing drunk, Graham said: “I was the kind of kid who sat in working men’s clubs, getting cans of Coke and bags of crisps bought for me. I saw a lot of great pissheads! I tap into that.”

Graham notably also played an alcoholic in the 2019 Shane Meadows series The Virtues.