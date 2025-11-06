Snoop Dogg responds after live New Year’s Eve special scrapped by NBC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg has spoken out after NBC scrapped his planned New Year’s Eve special, which was set to air live on the network and Peacock.

The two-hour Snoop Dogg’s New Year’s Eve show has been canceled so that Snoop can get ready for his gig at the upcoming Winter Olympics, the network confirmed Wednesday.

“Sometimes the calendar gets in the way of the celebration, which is why my NBC family and I decided this winter was time for us all to focus on the Olympics,” the rapper, 54, said in a statement to Deadline. “But don’t worry, we’ll party together bigger and better later in 2026. Ya dig.”

NBCUniversal had announced the NYE special back in May, promising “a night packed with unforgettable music, iconic performances and surprise artist collaborations.” However, no performers had been slated for the special.

It is unclear what will be replacing the live event. NBC did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg was slated to host a live New Year’s Eve show for NBC that has now been scrapped ( PA Archive )

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg will be covering the upcoming Winter Olympics after he worked as a special correspondent during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The show was part of the rapper’s larger deal with NBCUniversal, which also saw him and his production company sign with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios in April. Snoop is also appearing in his second season as a coach on NBC’s singing competition The Voice.

After fans were obsessed with Snoop Dogg’s viral coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, NBCUniversal announced in September that the hip-hop legend will be back on duty as a special correspondent for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, which air in February.

The network announced that Snoop will “explore northern Italy, from the vibrant streets of Milan to the breathtaking Dolomites, providing his unique perspective to viewers during NBCUniversal’s Winter Olympic primetime coverage.”

The 2026 Winter Games will kick off with the opening ceremony on February 6, set to air live on NBC and Peacock for the entire 17 days of the games. Snoop will provide commentary with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a statement when the gig was announced. “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. I’ll be bringing my puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates (and will definitely be iced out).”