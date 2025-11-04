Snoop Dogg gives unlikely backing to Ange Postecoglou in Celtic next manager hunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has been linked with a return to the Celtic job since the departure of Brendan Rodgers and an unlikely voice has joined those calling for the Australian to come back to the Scottish Premiership side in US rapper Snoop Dogg.

Rodgers' exit came amid mounting pressure over results, including a shock Champions League qualifying defeat by Kazakhstan's Kairat Almaty and a 3-1 league loss at leaders Hearts which left Celtic trailing in the title race.

The club's former boss Martin O'Neill was appointed interim manager and the Northern Irishman has since guided them to a 4-0 league win over Falkirk and a 3-1 victory over rivals Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

Snoop Dogg, a hip-hop icon and long-time Celtic fan, said supporters would rather see Postecoglou at the helm, with the Australian manager available after being sacked by Nottingham Forest last month.

open image in gallery Ange Postecoglou spent two seasons at Celtic ( Getty Images )

Postecoglou spent two seasons at Celtic between 2021 and 2023, guiding them to two Scottish Premiership titles and a domestic treble in his second season before leaving for Tottenham Hotspur.

"I love sport, and in sport players leave, coaches leave, and you move on," Snoop Dogg told Scotland's Daily Record newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

"You got to give Martin O'Neill big respect, he is coming back when we need him. I think you got to bring Ange back. The club are going to do what they are going to do, but the fans would love to see him back."

Snoop Dogg is well known for his love of sport and became an investor in Championship club Swansea City earlier this year.

The 54-year-old said he was keen on making a similar investment in Celtic, saying it was "something I have talked about in the past and if the opportunity was right I would be down for it.

"Celtic is a huge club and fans want to see the best players playing in this great stadium. All the owners have got to do is ask," he added.

Reuters