Snoop Dogg to return to NBC’s Olympic coverage team

Snoop Dogg is set to return to Olympic coverage, with NBCUniversal confirming his involvement in the Milan-Cortina Games in February.

The artist, who previously served as a roving correspondent for the Paris 2024 Games, will once again bring his distinctive insights to the event.

In a 15-second video released by NBC on Sunday, Snoop, dressed in full Team USA regalia with snow swirling and the Olympic anthem playing, teased his comeback, asking: "Guess who's back?" He is expected to regularly join NBC host Mike Tirico, mirroring his Paris role, to offer his perspective on events in Italy. The rapper is also anticipated to attend numerous Winter Olympics events, where he will "cheer alongside the athletes, their friends, and families," NBC confirmed.

“I am excited to be back with my main man Mike Tirico for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina,” Snoop said in a release provided by NBC. “The D-O-double-G will be on the scene, and I am looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world and, as everyone knows, I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun."

open image in gallery FILE - American artist Snoop Dogg, center, sits in the audience prior to the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File) ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Olympics begin Feb. 6 and run through Feb. 22. And with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, it's reasonable to think that Snoop — a native of Southern California — will end up as part of the coverage from there as well.

“In Paris, Snoop amplified the joy of the Summer Olympics: training with the athletes, watching nervously alongside their families, and cheering on their performances," said Molly Solomon, NBC Olympics' executive producer. “He connected with viewers in a way we’ve never seen before and now he’s primed to return as Team USA’s most effusive supporter.”

Snoop — who has nearly 89 million followers on Instagram and enormous appeal across many platforms — won two Sports Emmys as part of NBCUniversal’s Paris Olympics coverage from 2024.

The rapper's sports background is diverse: he's been part of Super Bowl halftime shows, is part-owner of the Welsh soccer club Swansea, has hosted the NFL Honors show and even was among the celebrities spotted to watch Southern California women's basketball star JuJu Watkins play this past season.