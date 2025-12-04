Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Frankie Paul’s parents have weighed in on her ex, Dakota Mortensen’s alleged affair with their family friend following the shocking Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season three revelation.

All four appeared on the reality show’s season three reunion — which dropped on Hulu Thursday at midnight — to exchange words, with Mortensen taking the stage late into the hour-long special after demanding the moms of MomTok exit, leaving Paul seething backstage.

As the rest of the cast listened to Mortensen’s explanation of the alleged affair he had with Paul’s mom’s friend while Paul was pregnant with their son, tensions started to rise. Flanked by her castmates Mayci Neeley and Layla Taylor, Paul eventually reentered the reunion stage to give her two cents. Then, her mom Liann May and stepfather Jeremy May joined the conversation.

After being given the floor by host Stassi Schroeder to apologize, Mortensen admitted to Paul’s parents that he “f***ed up.” After rambling about the state of his relationship with Paul, Mortensen said he is “truly sorry ‘cause I know that that caused a lot of pain” and acknowledged that he knows he “messed up.”

Schroeder then gave Liann and Jeremy the chance to address Mortensen directly. Liann began, saying she didn’t understand why Mortensen did what he did and labeling his actions “sickening.”

open image in gallery Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen went head-to-head during the 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' reunion ( Disney/Fred Hayes )

“You’re just a different person behind closed doors,” Liann continued. “You’re so dishonest, I don’t know how you can keep lying.” But Liann said that what “hurts most” is the fact that Mortensen betrayed her daughter and grandson.

“He’s the one that’s gonna pay for all your guys’s crappy decisions that you both have made,” she said of Ever.

Jeremy then addressed Mortensen. “I can’t accept anything that comes out of your mouth because it’s all bulls**** dude,” he said.

Paul herself then delivered her own thoughts on the situation, revealing her guilt and remorse.

“This is a lot on me that I chose him [Mortensen] to be his [Ever’s] dad,” Paul said. “I’m so sorry that I chose to have a child with this person.”

Moments later, after a heated exchange during which Mortensen believed Paul was questioning his ability to parent their child, Mortensen stormed off the reunion set. “Get this f***ing stupid f***ing mic off me,” he is heard saying as a producer can be heard in the background repeating that filming hadn’t finished.

open image in gallery Taylor Frankie Paul (center) flanked by her parents Liann and Jeremy during the season three reunion ( Disney )

“F*** that, I’m good,” Mortensen continued on his tirade. “I don’t want anything to do with it.”

The heated reunion exchange is the latest twist in Mortensen and Paul’s tumultuous history. They began dating in 2022, shortly after Paul announced her divorce and sent the internet ablaze by revealing a swinging scandal involving other couples in MomTok, a community of Mormon wives who became TikTok influencers.

They broke up in December 2024 after the birth of their son but have continued to coparent, despite Paul saying during the reunion that it’s “the worst thing I’ve ever done.”

Paul, who shares two other children with her first husband, is set to be the next Bachelorette on the hit ABC franchise when the next season premieres in March 2026.

All episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are available to stream on Hulu.