Savannah Chrisley draws ire among The View fans for comments about Trump and AOC
Reality star is a guest host on the show while Alyssa Farah Griffin is on maternity leave
The View guest host Savannah Chrisley is under fire for her most recent comments on the daytime talk show.
As she nears the end of her week filling in for panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin, the 28-year-old MAGA-supporting daughter of controversial reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisleysparked outrage online by interrupting her co-stars to defend Donald Trump against racist accusations Thursday.
The panelists were discussing the president’s approach to Black History Month when Sunny Hostin said, “Donald Trump is a racist, there’s no question,” prompting Chrisley to jump in and insist multiple times: “He is not!”
Hostin calmly responded by starting, “Savannah, sweetheart,” but Chrisley continued to defend Trump’s reputation.
The awkward clash comes just a day after Chrisley raised eyebrows with her comments about Alexandria Ocasio Cortez.
More to follow...
