The View has left fans outraged with an appearance from Savannah Chrisley, the MAGA-supporting daughter of controversial reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Chrisley, 28, is stepping in to guest host the ABC talk show while panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin is away on maternity leave, but viewers were not happy with the pick due to Chrisley’s outspoken support of Donald Trump.

“Savannah Chrisley is a horrible choice for a co-host fill-in,” one viewer complained on X. “There were no other Republicans available? Are you actively trying to alienate your audience?”

Others called for a boycott of the show, with one writing, “I do not support you having Savannah Chrisley guest co-host your show. She is indebted to 47 for pardoning her criminal parents. This is wrong. I won't watch.” Another added, “Guess I’m not watching The View this week.”

Someone else chimed in on X: “I am so disgusted by ABC and The View for giving Savannah Chrisley a platform. She and her family are entitled crooks, and Savannah brings nothing to the conversation. Let’s hope she isn’t at the table again! Congrats, Alyssa, but hurry back!”

Chrisley will appear on the show for the next four days. Tuesday’s episode line-up on The View’s website reports that the show was set to feature guests Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie Xo, for an interview today, but the stars were not in appearance. Jelly Roll’s representatives did not immediately return The Independent’s request for comment.

