Sara Cox says she ‘can’t really walk’ after epic Children in Need challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sara Cox has expressed immense gratitude after her monumental 135-mile marathon challenge for BBC Children In Need successfully raised an astonishing sum exceeding £10m, a figure she described as meaning "the absolute world."

The BBC Radio 2 DJ completed an arduous feat of five marathons across five consecutive days, accumulating a staggering £10,169,084 for the charity.

A significant portion of this impressive total, approximately £35,000, was collected directly from enthusiastic spectators who lined the route, donating into buckets.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Cox underscored the deeply personal nature of the contributions: "Our £10 million is the fivers, tenners, and twenties of Radio 2 listeners and Children In Need supporters, who have each individually given their hard-earned cash, so it means the absolute world."

Cox triumphantly crossed the finish line in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, on Friday afternoon, marking the culmination of her gruelling "Great Northern Marathon Challenge."

Her efforts were even acknowledged with a message of support from the Prince of Wales. Her immediate post-challenge appearance on the live fundraising broadcast saw her sporting Crocs, a necessary and telling choice to alleviate her severely swollen and sore feet.

open image in gallery Sara Cox was in tears while listening to her royal encouragement ( BBC/PA )

Reflecting on the physically demanding experience during Monday's Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Scott Mills, Cox candidly admitted the challenge was far more demanding than she had ever anticipated, with recovery proving equally tough. "It was a lot tougher than I ever expected and the recovery was much tougher," she explained.

"I don’t know what I was thinking. I was thinking: ‘Oh I will get home and Saturday and Sunday I will probably just take the dogs for a gentle walk.’ I can’t really walk!"

She further elaborated on her distinctive footwear choice for the broadcast, stating: "I had to put the Crocs on and even that was a squeeze. I had to really wrestle my Crocs on because my feet have a lot of fluid on them and you know… You know when you have the flu and at the end you make a brew and you are wiped out? I am like that."

Throughout her arduous 135-mile journey, Cox found significant motivation and solace in the powerful music of acclaimed grime artist Stormzy. She was later visibly delighted to receive a personal message from the musician himself, offering heartfelt congratulations on her extraordinary and inspiring achievement.

Stormzy’s message conveyed his admiration: "Just wanted to say a big congratulations to you for completing five marathons in five days, which is just insane. And it is five more marathons than I’ve done in my life so again massive congrats, and salute to you for raising all that money for such a beautiful, wonderful cause. We’re all very proud of you. God bless you and take care, lots of love."

open image in gallery Sara Cox crosses finish line after gruelling 135-mile run for Children in Need ( BBC )

Reacting to the unexpected and touching support, Cox responded: "That’s so amazing. Thank you so much. That’s a lovely surprise. I don’t normally like surprises." She also humorously acknowledged his musical influence during her runs: "His voice got me through. His voice got me through on his Chase & Status track on ‘Backbone’, I was just rapping along to that. I do apologise, if that makes it into Wednesday’s documentary."

For those wishing to delve deeper into her remarkable endeavour, viewers will be able to follow Cox’s journey in Sara Cox: Every Step of the Way for Children In Need, which is scheduled to air on BBC One on Wednesday, November 19 at 8pm, and will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am.