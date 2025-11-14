Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox has successfully completed her gruelling 135-mile Children In Need challenge, raising an astonishing sum of more than £7m for the charity.

The 50-year-old, known for hosting the station’s Teatime Show, concluded her ‘Great Northern Marathon Challenge’ on Friday afternoon, crossing the finish line in Pudsey, Leeds, at approximately 3.30pm. Her monumental effort saw her cover the equivalent of five marathons in five days, culminating in a celebratory performance from former Spice Girl Melanie C.

Having embarked on her journey in Kielder Forest, Northumberland, Cox expressed her disbelief and exhaustion upon reaching the finish line. "I can’t believe it, oh my gosh. That was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it, I can’t believe it, hello Yorkshire. I’m an honorary Yorkshire woman now," she exclaimed. Throughout her trek, carrying a distinctive Pudsey Bear backpack, the DJ traversed through Durham, North Yorkshire, and West Yorkshire.

Speaking to fellow Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills, Cox elaborated on the immense difficulty of the challenge. "It’s just the hardest thing I’ve ever done, I’ve never known pain like it. But then, I’ve never had eye contact with so many amazing women who have just powered me on," she shared.

She recounted the harsh conditions and heartwarming support: "On the side of the road, in the driving rain, it was bitterly cold. The truck drivers honking their horns, the farmers stopping work just to come and say hi. Thanks to everybody who let me stop for a wee at their house – it was a few people."

Her endeavour garnered widespread support, including a video message from the Prince of Wales, played by Mills on his Radio 2 breakfast show.

He offered words of encouragement, stating: "Sara, massive congratulations for what you’re doing. You’re so nearly there, just a little bit further, and I know the people of Pudsey will all come out and welcome you with huge open arms, big hugs, and hopefully, lots of your favourite crumpets. Keep going, you’ve done fantastically well, and the nation’s so proud of you."

Melanie Chisholm, known as Melanie C, also praised Cox’s resilience. "It’s like we’re taking every step with her. I feel quite emotional already," she said. "And yeah, I just think this is one of those… it’s incredible what she’s achieved and I just, I can’t wait for her to cross that finish line. Could Sporty have done it? I’d like to think so, but I’m not sure… this is a testament to humans, we are all capable of so much more than we realise and Sara’s our poster girl for that."

This challenge marks the longest undertaken by Radio 2 as part of the annual fundraiser. On Thursday, fellow presenter Trevor Nelson revealed the total raised had already surpassed £3 million.

Cox highlighted the empowering support from women during her journey, stating: "We are not women of a certain vintage, we are not women of a certain age, we are women over 50. It’s just the beginning when you get to 50, I’m loving being 50."

She also shared a personal moment, receiving a call from her mother and sister in India as she passed a telephone box during Thursday’s longest leg from Richmond to Ripley.

Sara Cox was in tears while listening to her royal encouragement ( BBC/PA )

Cox’s incredible feat precedes the BBC’s annual Children In Need telethon, which commenced on BBC iPlayer and BBC One at 7pm on Friday. The evening, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Mel Giedroyc, Rochelle Humes, Vernon Kay, and Lenny Rush, features performances from artists such as McFly’s Tom Fletcher and girl band Remember Monday, alongside sketches from popular BBC shows including The Apprentice, EastEnders, and Gladiators.