Sara Cox highlights ‘immense pain and heartwarming support’ as she completes Children in Need challenge
- BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox successfully completed her 135-mile 'Great Northern Marathon Challenge' for Children In Need.
- Cox walked from Kielder Forest in Northumberland to Pudsey, Leeds, over five days, covering the equivalent of five marathons.
- The gruelling effort raised an astonishing sum of over £7 million for the charity.
- She described the challenge as the hardest thing she has ever done, highlighting the immense pain and the heartwarming support received along the way.
- The feat, which included a video message of encouragement from the Prince of Wales, precedes the annual Children In Need telethon.