Eugene Levy has been praised for his revealing conversation with the Prince of Wales in the latest season of his travel series, The Reluctant Traveler.

Prince William was seen confiding in the American Pie star and Schitt’s Creek co-creator, who was invited to Windsor Castle to film part of his AppleTV+ series.

Scenes show William riding a scooter around the castle grounds, discussing his plans for the British monarchy and revealing that 2024 was the hardest year of his life, after both his wife Kate and his father King Charles were diagnosed with cancer.

Viewers have praised Levy for encouraging William to display his vulnerable side, with one viewer writing on X/Twitter: “There is something so calm and warm in how Eugene speaks with people. Don’t think we’ve ever seen this vulnerable side of William in these clips.”

Another person added: “Eugene Levy has managed to get more out of Prince William than any interviewer has ever done, I think.”

Other viewers were delighted by the moment the pair met, when William surprises Levy by riding up on an electric scooter, his chosen mode of transport to get around his family’s grounds.

One viewer joked that William was the “Prince of Wheels”, as another said: “There is something endlessly entertaining about the future king of England riding into an ancient castle on a scooter.”

During the episode, William recounted the instability his family faced in 2024, saying: “Life is sent to test us as well and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are”.

Prince William with Eugene Levy

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced she had been diagnosed with cancer, which she described as a “rollercoaster”. She confirmed she was in remission in January after facing a nine-month battle and undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

King Charles was also diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and continues to undergo treatment.

William said: “I think when you suddenly realise that the … metaphorical rug can be pulled from under your feet quite quickly at any point, you think to yourself, ‘It won’t happen to us. We’ll be OK.’ But when it does happen to you then it takes you into some pretty, you know, not great places.”

“Everything’s progressing in the right way, which is all good news,” he told Levy. “But I’d say 2024 was the hardest year I’ve ever had. Trying to balance protecting the children, Catherine. My father needs a bit of protection but he’s old enough to do that himself as well. But it’s important my family feel protected and have the space to process a lot of the stuff that’s gone on [in the] last year.”

“I enjoy my job but sometimes there are aspects of it, such as the media, the speculation, the scrutiny,” he added.

Eugene Levy pictured with Prince William at Windsor Castle

Speaking about his future plans for the monarchy, William also admitted that “change is on my agenda”.

He said: “Change for good. And I embrace that and I enjoy that… I don’t fear it. That’s the bit that excites me. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Levy asked William what he liked to do when he was at home. “Sleep,” he said. “When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life.”

William also jokingly asked Levy: “Was getting drunk with Prince William on your bucket list?”

“That’s the bucket,” Levy replied.

The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy is available on Apple TV+