Piers Morgan may be in the hospital, but he hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

The outspoken TV host, 60, posted photos to Instagram from a hospital bed after suffering a fall over the weekend.

“Breaking news,” the caption began with red exclamation point emojis. Morgan explained that he tripped on a “small step” inside of a London restaurant, resulting in the tumble.

“Fell like a sack of spuds,” he wrote. He wound up needing “a new hip” after fracturing the “neck” of his femur, and is recovering from surgery. In addition to being on crutches for six weeks, he won’t be allowed to take any long-haul flights for at least 12 weeks.

“New Year off to a cracking start!” he continued before adding, “I blame Donald Trump.”

Piers Morgan is recovering in the hospital after taking a fall

Morgan was, at one time, an ardent Trump supporter, with their friendship predating his foray into politics. In the aftermath of the January 6 insurrection, Morgan changed his tune and admitted his regret over having supported Trump.

“Trump’s gone mad,” Morgan said days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to disrupt Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

“I never thought he was capable of this,” Morgan continued. “He has played down to the very worst expectations of his worst critics… But I never imagined the person I had known for 15 years would incite a mob to attack the Capitol in America and attack democracy itself. He didn’t just cross a line, he trampled all over that line.”

In the years since, Morgan has not shied away from lashing out at the president, recently doing so in response to Trump’s post about the late director Rob Reiner.

Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 14. Their son Nick, 32, was subsequently arrested and charged with the double murder.

Trump branded Reiner “struggling” and “once very talented,” adding that the liberal director had a “massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME,” something the president often labels his critics with.

Morgan, said on his TV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, that the comments crossed “every line of basic human decency.”

The TV host continues to antagonize Trump on social media, attacking the president’s ongoing tariff threats.

“Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was ours once, and it would enhance our North Atlantic security,” Morgan wrote in a January 17 post on X.

“If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”