Nick Reiner was placed in a mental health conservatorship that lasted from 2020 to 2021, according to reports.

The 32-year-old has been charged with the murder of his parents, acclaimed film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner. He is set to be arraigned on February 23, after his attorney quit.

According to the New York Times, a clerk with the Los Angeles Superior Court confirmed the conservatorship ended in 2021.

Steven Baer, a licensed fiduciary who was appointed as Reiner’s conservator, told the Times that mental illness “is an epidemic that is widely misunderstood and this is a horrible tragedy.”

Another source told the publication that Reiner had been diagnosed at different times with schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. They claimed that Reiner had been taking medication to treat the condition, but switched medication due to side effects about a month before his parents were killed.

Few other details about Nick Reiner’s conservatorship - a legal process made famous by Britney Spears where someone has control of another person - were released.

open image in gallery Nick Reiner, who is accused of killing his parents, was reportedly in a mental health conservatorship from 2020 to 2021 ( Invision/AP )

Reiner, who has yet to enter a plea, will be represented by a public defender. Reiner’s lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew from the upcoming trial last week.

Speaking outside the courthouse, Jackson maintained that Reiner is not guilty of the murder of his parents, saying: “Pursuant to the laws of this state, pursuant to the law in California, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder.”

Jackson announced that “circumstances beyond our control but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick’s control have dictated that sadly it’s made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick.”

The lawyer added: “I’m legally and I’m ethically prohibited from explaining all the reasons why, I know that’s a question on everybody’s mind.”

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman, meanwhile, proclaimed: “We are fully confident that a jury will convict Nick Reiner beyond a reasonable doubt of the brutal murder of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.”

open image in gallery Rob and Michele Reiner with their son, Nick, who could face the death penalty if convicted of his parents’ murders ( Getty )

Beloved filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on December 14.

Nick was subsequently arrested and charged with the double murder. In a statement at the time, the Los Angeles police said: “As a result of the initial investigation, it was determined that the Reiners were the victims of homicide.”

There was no sign of forced entry at the Reiners’ sprawling home on Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood, and the couple reportedly had injuries consistent with being stabbed. TMZ reported that the couple’s throats were “slit” following an argument at the home.

Nick and his father got into an argument at a party at Conan O’Brien’s home the previous night, family friends told the Los Angeles Times. The same friends further said that several people had noticed that Nick was acting strangely at the party.

Rob and Michele were found dead at their home the next day.

Nick, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, co-wrote the 2015 film “Being Charlie.” The movie, directed by his father, was inspired by his own experiences with drug addiction, rehab and homelessness.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick said at the time. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

After he got sober, he told People in 2016: “I’ve been home for a really long time, and I’ve sort of gotten acclimated back to being in L.A. and being around my family.”

Tracy Reiner, the biological daughter of Rob’s ex-wife Penny Marshall whom he adopted, told NBC News that she was in “shock” after hearing about their deaths.

“I came from the greatest family ever,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know what to say, I’m in shock.”