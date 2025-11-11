Nick Mohammed says BBC edited out ‘a lot’ of his reaction to Alan Carr’s Celebrity Traitors win
The ‘Ted Lasso’ actor was almost lost for words after Alan Carr revealed he was a Traitor in last week’s final
Nick Mohammed was seen letting out a rare expletive as Alan Carr stole the £87,500 prize pot in the Celebrity Traitors final last week – but the Ted Lasso actor has now revealed there’s an extended cut of his reaction that fans didn’t get to see.
The mild-mannered star and his fellow Faithful David Olusoga were shafted by Carr in the competition’s grand final. After the comedian revealed he was a Traitor, Mohammed doubled over in shock and exclaimed: “F***!”
Speaking to The Times, the actor has now revealed: “There was a lot more they [producers] edited out. I was effing and blinding, I was so shocked.”
After the final three chose to end the game, Mohammed and Olusoga both confirmed they were Faithfuls before host Claudia Winkleman asked Carr to reveal if he was.
Explaining that he realised the comedian had fooled them as soon as he started speaking, Mohammed recalled: “And then I just lost control of my legs. I was on the floor. And then when Alan burst into tears I couldn’t bear it, but I also thought, ‘oh my God, this is going to be great television’. No one wanted to see David and me win together. That would be so boring.”
The show’s grand final peaked at 12 million viewers – the BBC’s largest overnight audience since the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special last year. The action-packed episode saw the Faithfuls successfully weed out Traitor Cat Burns, before Mohammed devastatingly turned on his pal Joe Marler after reading into a comment he made after Burns’s exit.
Carr promptly burst into tears after revealing to Mohammed and Olusoga that he was a Traitor – but in a touching moment, the pair rushed over to console and congratulate him.
Carr previously explained his emotional reaction, saying: “I think all the deceit, the lying, the murdering of Paloma [Faith] and Celia [Imrie] had all taken its toll – and then I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK.
“The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much. Hopefully, when people see how upset I was, they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures.”
