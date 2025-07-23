Next Gen NYC’s shocking season one finale leaves new Bravo stars feuding

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Season one of Bravo’s hit new series Next Gen NYC ended on a dramatic note — with two of its stars locked in a bitter feud after the shocking demise of another relationship came to light.

*Warning: this article contains spoilers from Next Gen NYC season one*

In Tuesday’s season finale of the reality show, which follows a tight-knit group of New York City friends — including the children of several Real Housewives — navigating the ups and downs of young adulthood, cast member Georgia McCann revealed that she and her boyfriend, Omar, had abruptly broken up.

The revelation came as a surprise, especially to the rest of the cast, who only found out through Georgia’s TikTok, which they watched together while filming confessionals for the episode. Georgia, a brand and events creative strategist, had only recently confirmed on the show that she and Omar were exclusive and had moved in together.

It was during their Christmas vacation in Singapore that Georgia said she and Omar got into an argument and broke up. In the TikTok video, the entrepreneur disclosed that Omar, who ran a cryptocurrency start-up, had cut her off financially.

open image in gallery The cast of 'Next Gen NYC' ( Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo )

“The breakup with Omar was logistically rough because we were living together and the end was quite messy,” Georgia recently told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I’m doing well now and focusing on my dream life and not [living] vicariously through someone else.”

But their living situation wasn’t the only complication; they had also been business partners. Omar had planned to invest in Georgia’s bowling-themed nightclub, Club Club, in addition to helping her land other investors.

open image in gallery Omar and Georgia called it quits after they got into a fight during their Christmas vacation in Singapore ( Bravo )

The business, however, never came to fruition in the wake of their split. “There was some drama with that once the breakup with Omar happened; it’s a long story,” Georgia admitted, promising “bigger and better things are on the horizon.”

Following her split from Omar, in a “shocking turn of events,” as she said on the season finale, Georgia moved in with co-star Charlie Zakkour, with whom she had a turbulent relationship throughout much of the season.

open image in gallery Georgia McCann and Charlie Zakkour bowling in 'Next Gen NYC' ( Charles Sykes/Bravo )

“Charlie and I are roommates,” Georgia shared during the finale. “[Omar] had his assistant pack up my belongings, and my stuff was packed and outside of Charlie’s apartment before I even got back to the U.S. I was still in Singapore.”

But during their time living together, the two experienced a falling out. Charlie had been working with Omar on a consulting project as of the season finale. Still, Charlie promised his “loyalty” was with Georgia.

“I’m trying to help raise some money for Omar’s business that he’s starting,” he explained to The Daily Dish.

So while Georgia told The Daily Dish that since filming wrapped, she has stayed in touch with most of her castmates, including Ava Dash, Brooks Marks, and Shai Fruchter, she confirmed: “I do not speak to Charlie at all.”

Season one of Next Gen NYC is available to stream on Peacock.