Molly-Mae Hague responds to backlash over NTA documentary win
Influencer said she shared a category with people whose stories are more ‘inspirational’ than hers
Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has responded to backlash over her Prime Video series Molly-Mae: Behind It All winning best authored documentary at this year's National Television Awards.
The 26-year-old said she “shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine”.
“I see that, I believe that, and I want to acknowledge it again here,” Hague wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her collecting the award.
Hague’s series was up against the Boyzone documentary No Matter What, Freddie Flintoff’s eponymous Disney+ film about his horror Top Gear crash and Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden’s Cancer And Me.
The public also voted for Hague to win the award over a BBC documentary about the late English rugby player Rob Burrow, who died in 2024, aged 41, from complications of motor neurone disease.
Hague dedicated her win to Burrow and his family and to the “remarkable people” in her category. “This win belongs to them,” she said, before thanking her fans for voting for her.
“I am absolutely blown away,” Hague said of the recognition her series had received from the public.
Molly-Mae: Behind it All offered viewers an insight into Hague’s rise to fame, as well as her life following her split from her fiancé and Love Island co-star Tommy Fury after five years.
The pair, who share a two-year-old daughter, subsequently confirmed they had rekindled their relationship in May this year, with Fury giving up alcohol in order to save their family.
“I love Tommy so much and I love our family so much that I’m willing to ride the wave,” Hague explained in her documentary.
“And that’s not something that everyone wants to do, but it’s something that I’m willing to do because I want my family.”
In The Independent’s three-star review of the documentary, Hannah Ewens writes that the documentary will remind viewers of “why she’s famous: she’s silly and funny, a strong boss for her employees, a caring family member, and an even better mother to Bambi”.
“Mostly what has been achieved here is another cultural moment in which we can all unanimously say: we love Molly-Mae.”
