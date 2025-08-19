Tommy Fury reveals he drank ‘20 shots a night’ before Molly-Mae Hague break-up

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxer Tommy Fury said his excessive drinking in which he downed “20 shots a night” led to his previous break up with influencer partner Molly-Mae Hague.

The pair are now back together and Fury has said their relationship is in the “best place” it has ever been.

Fury, 26, met the influencer and businesswoman on the ITV reality dating show Love Island in 2019 and the couple have a daughter, Bambi.

They reportedly split up in August 2024, just over a year after their engagement. Fury claims the split was caused by his heavy drinking which started after he injured his hand.

Speaking at the Manchester premiere for the BBC Three docuseries Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury, the boxer said: “At the end of the day, we’re keeping everything between me and Molly private.

“Now we’re in the best place that we’ve ever been, and that’s just down to you know, just down to me and sorting me head out to be honest and becoming the partner that I always knew I could be and the partner she deserves.

“We’ve gone from kids to adults in the public eye. We changed our life in the public eye. So we’re very used to it. But I think now it’s just about keeping a little bit of something private for us, having something special for us.”

Tommy Fury arriving for the premiere of his new documentary ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Speaking about the choice to open up to the cameras in the new documentary, Fury added: “There’s no good bottling things up. And I thought, if I’m going to do a documentary I want it to be real. I want to do a real documentary.

“And that’s why I said, open the cameras up. Let people see, see me at my lowest. See me at my highest. See me winning. See the losses.

“I don’t want to shy away from that. Life’s not all glitz and glamour and great all the time, there’s ups and there’s downs. And I want people to see that, and if they can take something away from it, amazing.

“It was tough for me to open up and do that at the start, but I just thought by me doing this, being a young lad in a limelight, all this sort of stuff, I might be able to help somebody. So it’s not all bad.

“It’s tough to do at the start, but then once you get used to it, once you have said things openly, it gets a lot easier.”

Part one of Tommy: The Good. The Bad. The Fury is available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, with part two scheduled for later in the year.