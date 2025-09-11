National Television Awards 2025: Winners list in full from Adolescence to Clarkson’s Farm
Former ‘Match of the Day’ host Gary Lineker broke Ant and Dec’s 23-year streak in the best presenter category after BBC exit
The best in UK television has been honoured at the National Television Awards 2025.
Stars flocked to the O2 Arena in London for the NTAs on Wednesday night (10 September), with Elizabeth Hurley and her new beau Billy Ray Cyrus walking the red carpet, as well as TV presenters Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Alison Hammond.
Former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker won the TV presenter prize, breaking the 23-year streak of hosting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.
Lineker, 64, was shortlisted for the award just months after his early exit from the BBC show in May, following a row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat – historically an antisemitic insult.
Collecting the award, he said: “I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s okay sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson took home the best factual entertainment show prize at the ceremony for his Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, beating out Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and Stacey Solomon’s two programmes, Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe.
Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, won best drama performance for his portrayal of schoolboy Jamie Miller in the acclaimed Netflix series, beating his co-star Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy for his role in MobLand, Vera’s Brenda Blethyn and Code of Silence’s Rose Ayling-Ellis.
Adolescence, praised for highlighting the dangers of the misogynistic online manosphere, also won in the New Drama category against the Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals, Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, crime series Code of Silence and the detective mystery show Ludwig.
Elsewhere, Call The Midwife was named best returning drama and EastEnders actor Steve McFadden, who has played the Walford legend Phil Mitchell for 35 years, won the award for serial drama performance.
Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague won in the Authored Documentary category for Molly-Mae: Behind It All, an unfiltered look into her life during her brief breakup with boyfriend Tommy Fury.
Michael McIntyre was the recipient of the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for his Big Show, but in the comedy category, Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special lost out to sitcom Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, which brought the popular BBC series to an end on Christmas Day.
Ruth Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in the programme alongside James Corden, told the audience: “Alright, calm down. I’m going to the bar now for a pint of wine.”
Find the full list of winners below…
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
- Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – WINNER
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Masked Singer
- Would I Lie to You?
Returning Drama
- Call the Midwife – WINNER
- Gangs of London
- Heartstopper
- Slow Horses
- Vera
Factual Entertainment
- Clarkson’s Farm– WINNER
- Gogglebox
- Sort Your Life Out
- Stacey & Joe
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Reality Competition
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – WINNER
- Love Island
- Race Across the World
- The Traitors
Serial Drama Performance
- Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle, Emmerdale
- Jack P Shepherd as David Platt, Coronation Street
- Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning, EastEnders
- Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, EastEnders – WINNER
- Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster, Coronation Street
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Claudia Winkleman
- Gary Lineker - WINNER
- Stacey Solomon
Comedy
- Brassic
- Gavin & Stacey – WINNER
- Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special
- Mrs Brown’s Boys
Daytime
- James Martin’s Saturday Morning
- Loose Women
- Scam Interceptors
- This Morning – WINNER
Quiz Show
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
- Richard Osman’s House of Games
- The 1% Club – WINNER
- The Chase
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Adolescence – WINNER
- Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks, Code of Silence
- Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Adolescence
- Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, MobLand
Special Recognition Award
- Wallace and Gromit – WINNER
Authored Documentary
- Boyzone: No Matter What
- Flintoff
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All – WINNER
- Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me
- There’s Only One Rob Burrow
New Drama
- Adolescence –WINNER
- Code of Silence
- Ludwig
- MobLand
- Rivals
Talent Show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing –WINNER
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great Pottery Throw Down
- The Voice UK
Serial Drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders –WINNER
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
