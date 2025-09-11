Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best in UK television has been honoured at the National Television Awards 2025.

Stars flocked to the O2 Arena in London for the NTAs on Wednesday night (10 September), with Elizabeth Hurley and her new beau Billy Ray Cyrus walking the red carpet, as well as TV presenters Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Alison Hammond.

Former Match of the Day host Gary Lineker won the TV presenter prize, breaking the 23-year streak of hosting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Lineker, 64, was shortlisted for the award just months after his early exit from the BBC show in May, following a row after he shared a post about Zionism which featured a depiction of a rat – historically an antisemitic insult.

Collecting the award, he said: “I think it demonstrates that perhaps it’s okay sometimes for us to use our platform to speak up on behalf of those who have no voice.”

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson took home the best factual entertainment show prize at the ceremony for his Amazon series Clarkson’s Farm, beating out Gogglebox, The Martin Lewis Money Show, and Stacey Solomon’s two programmes, Sort Your Life Out and Stacey & Joe.

Adolescence star Owen Cooper, 15, won best drama performance for his portrayal of schoolboy Jamie Miller in the acclaimed Netflix series, beating his co-star Stephen Graham, Tom Hardy for his role in MobLand, Vera’s Brenda Blethyn and Code of Silence’s Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Adolescence, praised for highlighting the dangers of the misogynistic online manosphere, also won in the New Drama category against the Jilly Cooper adaptation Rivals, Guy Ritchie’s MobLand, crime series Code of Silence and the detective mystery show Ludwig.

open image in gallery Gary Lineker broke the 23-year streak of hosting duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

Elsewhere, Call The Midwife was named best returning drama and EastEnders actor Steve McFadden, who has played the Walford legend Phil Mitchell for 35 years, won the award for serial drama performance.

Former Love Island contestant Molly-Mae Hague won in the Authored Documentary category for Molly-Mae: Behind It All, an unfiltered look into her life during her brief breakup with boyfriend Tommy Fury.

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague won in the Authored Documentary category for her show ‘Behind It All’ ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

Michael McIntyre was the recipient of the Bruce Forsyth entertainment award for his Big Show, but in the comedy category, Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special lost out to sitcom Gavin & Stacey: The Finale, which brought the popular BBC series to an end on Christmas Day.

Ruth Jones, who co-wrote and co-starred in the programme alongside James Corden, told the audience: “Alright, calm down. I’m going to the bar now for a pint of wine.”

Find the full list of winners below…

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show – WINNER

The Graham Norton Show

The Masked Singer

Would I Lie to You?

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife – WINNER

Gangs of London

Heartstopper

Slow Horses

Vera

Factual Entertainment

Clarkson’s Farm– WINNER

Gogglebox

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey & Joe

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

​​Reality Competition

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – WINNER

Love Island

Race Across the World

The Traitors

Serial Drama Performance

Eden Taylor-Draper as Belle Dingle, Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd as David Platt, Coronation Street

Jacqueline Jossa as Lauren Branning, EastEnders

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, EastEnders – WINNER

Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster, Coronation Street

open image in gallery ‘EastEnders’ actor Steve McFadden took home the award for Serial Drama Performance ( Getty Images for the NTA's )

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Claudia Winkleman

Gary Lineker - WINNER

Stacey Solomon

Comedy

Brassic

Gavin & Stacey – WINNER

Michael McIntyre’s 25th Year Stand-Up Special

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Daytime

James Martin’s Saturday Morning

Loose Women

Scam Interceptors

This Morning – WINNER

Quiz Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club – WINNER

The Chase

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Adolescence – WINNER

Rose Ayling-Ellis as Alison Brooks, Code of Silence

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Adolescence

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza, MobLand

Special Recognition Award

Wallace and Gromit – WINNER

Authored Documentary

Boyzone: No Matter What

Flintoff

Molly-Mae: Behind It All – WINNER

Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me

There’s Only One Rob Burrow

New Drama

Adolescence –WINNER

Code of Silence

Ludwig

MobLand

Rivals

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing –WINNER

The Great British Bake Off

The Great Pottery Throw Down

The Voice UK

Serial Drama