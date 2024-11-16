Mike Tyson’s bare butt cheeks make appearance on Netflix livestream, shocking viewers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix viewers were caught off-guard after cameras caught Mike Tyson’s bare behind on full display ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson, 58, faces YouTuber Paul, 27, in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years in front of 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

Before the fight, Tyson’s son Amir interviewed his father in the locker room as he prepared himself. However, as the interview concluded, Tyson turned around to reveal his naked buttocks while cameras quickly panned up towards his torso.

On X/Twitter, numerous viewers shared their shocked reactions to the unscripted moment.

One fan wrote: “Ummm Netflix, there are kids watching!!!!”

Another asked: “Why have I just seen Mike Tyson’s butt cheeks ????”

Netflix lent into the moment by sharing a clip on X alongside the caption: “Mike Tyson‘s pre-fight interview got real cheeky.”

Others joked about the moment in the context of Netflix’s livestream, which was patchy in places for many viewers.

“When Netflix has shown you a clearer image of Mike Tyson’s ass, than of any boxing,” one joked.

“Of course the one time it’s not buffering we see Mike Tyson’s ass,” another added.

Netflix declined The Independent’s request for comment about the buffering issues.

Tyson lands a left to Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match ( AP )

Audio issues also plagued the commentary team as Evander Holyfield appeared unable to hear presenter Kate Abdo through his earpiece. Later, Jerry Jones had to borrow Michael Irvin’s microphone after his broke.

The fight between Paul and Tyson has proven highly controversial. Many fans fear for the veteran boxer’s health – especially after an ulcer flare-up delayed the fight earlier this year – though others believe the heavyweight icon will roll back the years to beat Paul. There are also those who think the fight is scripted.

The night before the divisive fight, Tyson slapped Paul in their final face-off. “I didn’t even feel it,” Paul said. “He’s angry. He’s an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was a cute slap, buddy, but tomorrow you’re getting knocked the f*** out. I’m f***ing him up. He hits like a b***, it’s personal now, he must die!”

In Friday evening’s co-main event, Katie Taylor defeated Amanda Serrano in their rematch in what developed into another classic following the Puerto Rican’s gruesome cut following a headbutt from the Irishwoman.