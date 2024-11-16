Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul viewers rage over Netflix buffering issues

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Millions of viewers are flocking to Netflix to stream the Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson fight, which is free for subscribers to the streaming platform.

Tyson, 58, faces YouTuber Paul, 27, in the former heavyweight champion’s first professional bout in 19 years in front of 70,000 fans at the AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

It’s billed as one of the biggest and most controversial fights of all time; however, ahead of the main bout, some fans took to Twitter/X to complain about buffering issues on the site.

“If Netflix doesn’t fix this buffering issue, this will go down as one of the biggest fails in all of tv/streaming history,” one person wrote.

“I’d love to watch this live but I’ve seen the buffering logo more than any of the fights,” another added.

A third complained: “My images are grainy with frequent freezes and buffering. Even as I delayed the broadcast several seconds, the image still seems as if it is coming over a dial-up line.”

Netflix declined The Independent’s request for comment.

Audio issues also plagued the commentary team as Evander Holyfield appeared unable to hear presenter Kate Abdo through his earpiece. Later, Jerry Jones had to borrow Michael Irvin’s microphone after his broke.

In the evening’s co-main event, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash in a rematch of the biggest women’s bout ever, two years after the Irish legend narrowly outpointed the Puerto Rican great.

open image in gallery Mike Tyson (left) slapped Jake Paul at the weigh-in on Thursday ( Getty Images for Netflix Â© 2024 )

The fight between Paul and Tyson has proven highly controversial, with many fans fearing for the veteran boxer’s health – especially after an ulcer flare-up delayed the fight earlier this year – though others believe the heavyweight icon will roll back the years to beat Paul. Then there are those who think the fight is scripted.

During the ceremonial weigh-in at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on Thursday (November 14), Tyson stunned the crowd when he struck Paul across the face.

“I’m so happy he did that, it makes it real and personal,” Paul said ahead of the fight on Friday. “When I beat his ass, nobody can say anything.

“People want to see me knocked out, and they’ll make excuses. This is serious and I’m knocking him the f*** out.

“Oh, I stepped on his toe? Isn’t he big, bad Mike Tyson? It’ll work against him, being tired and coming out swinging. I’m in his head, that’s what makes me such a great fighter; I know how to piss people off.”

While the fight purses have not been officially disclosed, Paul claimed at a press conference in August: “I’m here to make $40m and knock out a legend.” Meanwhile, Tyson will earn approximately $20m, according to friend and former UFC champion Henry Cejudo.