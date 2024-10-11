Eddie Hearn makes remarkable vow over Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Eddie Hearn has vowed to walk out of AT&T Stadium before Jake Paul fights Mike Tyson on 15 November, after supporting Katie Taylor in the evening’s chief support bout.

YouTube star Paul, 27, will box Tyson, 58, in the heavyweight legend’s first professional fight since 2005. Tyson retired with a loss to Kevin McBride, though he fought in an exhibition bout against Corey Sanders in 2006 and another against Roy Jones Jr in 2020.

Meanwhile, Paul has compiled a 10-1 boxing record, including two knockouts of lesser-known pro boxers and numerous wins over ex-UFC stars.

Paul vs Tyson will follow a rematch between Taylor and Amanda Serrano, the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing, two years after the Irish legend won a narrow decision against the Puerto Rican. And Hearn, who promotes Taylor, has said he will not stick around for the main event.

“I think it’s a huge shame that one of the biggest legends of the sport comes back, 20 years after everybody knew he shouldn’t be boxing anymore,” Hearn told Talksport on Friday (11 October).

“At 55 or however old he is... He’s 58? Jesus Christ, he’s nearly 60. Like, you have no respect for the sport of boxing if you put Mike Tyson in a ring at 58 years of age.

“And if he gets hurt, then it’s on those people… I’ll watch Katie Taylor and then I’ll leave. I can’t watch that.”

open image in gallery Eddie Hearn at the press conference for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol this week ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Jake Paul (right) shoving Mike Tyson in retaliation at a recent press conference ( Getty Images for Fanatics )

Taylor, 38, beat Serrano, 36, via split decision in April 2022, retaining the undisputed lightweight titles in the process.

In November’s rematch in Dallas, Taylor will defend the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Serrano, who reigns as unified featherweight champion.

Contrary to previous rumours, Paul vs Tyson will be an officially-sanctioned pro fight. There will be no headguards, and knockouts will be allowed. However, the eight scheduled rounds will only be two minutes long, rather than the usual three minutes.