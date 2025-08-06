Melinda French Gates shares favorite interview from season two of her YouTube series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Melinda French Gates has opened up about season two of her YouTube series, Moments That Make Us.

The series follows the philanthropist, 60, as she interviews famous women to discuss the biggest moments of their lives. In an interview with People published Wednesday, French Gates revealed highlights from the new slate of guests.

Although she compared picking her favorite interview to choosing between her children, French Gates admitted how much she loved talking to Robin Roberts.

“I always feel like I don’t get to see her enough,” she said. “We have a great connection.”

She specifically recalled one moment during the episode where Roberts was talking about her last moment with her mother before she died, as Roberts praised French Gates for making her cry. “Wow you’re — Oprah, is that you? You’re getting me to cry,” the Good Morning America anchor said during the episode.

‘The person that I interviewed this time that I had never met before was Jamie Lee Curtis,’ French Gates said ( Getty )

“I mean, what do you say? It's just really, really nice,” the philanthropist said looking back on that moment. “I have a world of respect for Oprah and who she is and what she's done in society, particularly with her authenticity. So to me that was a huge compliment.”

French Gates also mentioned which interviews from this season left her pleasantly surprised.

“The person that I interviewed this time that I had never met before was Jamie Lee Curtis,” French Gates said. “I mean, obviously I followed her work, but you never know how you're going to connect with somebody.”

The Freakier Friday actor “came in with so much energy and authenticity,” according to French Gates, and the two ended up holding hands by the end of the episode.

One particular piece of advice she remembered hearing from the Oscar winner was that your life is based on a couple of seconds that were never seen coming, and the choices made during those moments are what shape our future.

“I had never thought of it that way,” French Gates said, noting that she planned to pass along that advice to her children.

In addition to Curtis, French Gates also reflected on talking with Serena Williams about body image.

“I think most women don't realize that all of us struggle with some form of body issue,” she told People. “You might not like your arms or your legs or your hips or whatever. And here she is, just this incredibly strong, powerful woman on the court. And yet, like me, she's got to think about, ‘Okay, you show up at something and everybody else's a size 4, and that's not us, and there's no costume that fits us.’”